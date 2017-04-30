Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino is aiming to put Chelsea under "psychological pressure" by beating West Ham United on Friday.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has challenged his side to put "psychological pressure" on Chelsea by beating West Ham United on Friday night.

Spurs kept the Premier League title race alive with a 2-0 victory over North London rivals Arsenal this afternoon, closing the gap to Chelsea back to four points following the Blues' 3-0 win at Everton earlier in the day.

Tottenham could temporarily move to within one point of Antonio Conte's side with a win over the Hammers, and Pochettino believes that that would pile the pressure on Chelsea ahead of their home game against struggling Middlesbrough on Monday night.

"We are in the race and the gap is back to four points. We have to be focused now. We have another big game against West Ham on Friday, another difficult derby," he told reporters.

"That could be a chance to put psychological pressure on Chelsea. We play before them and, if we win, we will see what happens when Chelsea play Middlesbrough at Stamford Bridge on Monday."

Sunday's win over Arsenal also ensured that Tottenham will finish above the Gunners for the first time since 1995.