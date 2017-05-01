New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Patrik Schick on Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid radar

General view before during the Serie A match between Genoa CFC and SSC Napoli at Stadio Luigi Ferraris on August 31, 2014
© Getty Images
Highly-rated Sampdoria striker Patrik Schick is said to be a transfer target for Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, May 1, 2017 at 12:02 UK

Sampdoria striker Patrik Schick has emerged as a transfer target for Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid, according to reports.

The Czech forward has impressed for his club this season, bagging his 11th goal of the campaign in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Torino.

According to the Gazzetta dello Sport, the Nerazzurri are hoping to swoop with a £21m move before Juventus can prepare a bid.

Atletico Madrid are also thought to have been keeping a close eye on Schick ahead of a potential move as Antoine Griezmann's Vicente Calderon future remains uncertain.

Schick is contracted to the Stadio Luigi Ferraris until 2020 and is thought to have a release clause of £21m.

Italy's Andrea Belotti in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
Read Next:
Man Utd 'eye £170m Griezmann, Belotti double'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Antoine Griezmann, Patrik Schick, Football
Your Comments
More Atletico Madrid News
General view before during the Serie A match between Genoa CFC and SSC Napoli at Stadio Luigi Ferraris on August 31, 2014
Report: Patrik Schick on Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid radar
 Jan Oblak for Atletico Madrid on July 22, 2014
Manchester United 'hold Jan Oblak talks'
 Italy's Andrea Belotti in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
Manchester United 'target £170m swoop for Antoine Griezmann, Andrea Belotti'
Antoine Griezmann 'perfect' for UnitedMan United 'agree deal to sign Griezmann'Griezmann 'storms out of interview'Result: Griezmann nets as Atletico beat EspanyolMan City to move for Antoine Griezmann?
Rush: 'English clubs deserve CL struggles'Madrid sides to face off in CL semisLiverpool 'lining up move for Lacazette'Atletico Madrid confirm Juanfran injuryAtletico deny Simeone Inter Milan link
> Atletico Madrid Homepage
More Sampdoria News
General view before during the Serie A match between Genoa CFC and SSC Napoli at Stadio Luigi Ferraris on August 31, 2014
Report: Patrik Schick on Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid radar
 Mauricio Pochettino shouts during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton on March 19, 2017
Report: Tottenham Hotspur want Sampdoria's Patrick Schick
 Tony Pulis calls the shots during the Premier League game between Manchester City and West Bromwich Albion on April 9, 2016
West Bromwich Albion consider bid for Sampdoria defender Milan Skriniar?
Cassano 'banned from speaking to journalists'Result: Barcelona edge out Sampdoria at Camp NouLive Commentary: Barcelona 3-2 Sampdoria - as it happenedTeam News: Barcelona name strong XI for Sampdoria friendlyAdel Taarabt on radar of Serie A clubs?
Sampdoria confirm Balotelli interestAC Milan appoint Montella as managerReport: Swansea enter Hakim Ziyech raceLeicester, Spurs "following" Gianluca LapadulaResult: Inter cruise past Sampdoria
> Sampdoria Homepage
More Inter Milan News
Sergio Romero of Manchester United gestures during the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and Manchester United at Villa Park on August 14, 2015 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Report: Sergio Romero on radar of Inter Milan and AC Milan
 General view before during the Serie A match between Genoa CFC and SSC Napoli at Stadio Luigi Ferraris on August 31, 2014
Report: Patrik Schick on Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid radar
 Arda Turan of Barcelona in action during his side's Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 1, 2016
Inter Milan join Arsenal in race to sign Barcelona's Arda Turan?
Matteo Darmian coy on Man United futureMatteo Darmian on Inter Milan radar?Pochettino "not worried" about Alderweireld linksAtletico deny Simeone Inter Milan linkItalian giants to target Liverpool defender?
Lampard: 'Barca, Real, Inter wanted me'Man United ready to bid £51m for Perisic?Inter Milan 'win race to sign Manolas'Conte dismisses talk of Chelsea exitSpurs pair attracting interest from Italy?
> Inter Milan Homepage
More Juventus News
General view before during the Serie A match between Genoa CFC and SSC Napoli at Stadio Luigi Ferraris on August 31, 2014
Report: Patrik Schick on Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid radar
 Italy's midfielder Claudio Marchisio (L) celebrates with Italy's forward Graziano Pelle (R) after scoring a penalty during the friendly football match between Italy and Romania, on November 17, 2015
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte keen on signing Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio?
 Monchengladbach's Swiss defender Nico Elvedi and Bayern Munich's midfielder Coman (L) vie for the ball during the German first division Bundesliga football match Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich in Monchengladbach on December 5, 2015
Bayern Munich sign Kingsley Coman on permanent deal
Report: Juventus consider Lemar bidMan City 'quoted £50m for Bonucci'Juventus clinch Rodrigo Bentancur signingRush: 'English clubs deserve CL struggles'Madrid sides to face off in CL semis
Bonucci: 'Barca result proof of quality'Result: Juventus through to CL semi-finalsTeam News: Dybala in Juve XI for Barca showdownLive Commentary: Barcelona 0-0 Juventus - as it happenedHiguain: 'We can damage Barcelona'
> Juventus Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Barcelona352564104337181
2Real Madrid34256392395381
3Atletico MadridAtletico35218665254071
4Sevilla34208660402068
5Villarreal35189852282463
6Athletic Bilbao351951151381362
7Real Sociedad35194125448661
8EibarEibar35159115445954
9Espanyol351311114547-250
10AlavesAlaves351212113641-548
11Celta Vigo34135164957-844
12Valencia35117175061-1140
13Malaga34109154049-939
14Las PalmasLas Palmas35109165266-1439
15Real Betis35107183857-1937
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo35711173959-2032
17Leganes3579193053-2330
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon3559213870-3224
RGranada3548232874-4620
ROsasuna35310223784-4719
> Full Version
 