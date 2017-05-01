Highly-rated Sampdoria striker Patrik Schick is said to be a transfer target for Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid.

The Czech forward has impressed for his club this season, bagging his 11th goal of the campaign in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Torino.

According to the Gazzetta dello Sport, the Nerazzurri are hoping to swoop with a £21m move before Juventus can prepare a bid.

Atletico Madrid are also thought to have been keeping a close eye on Schick ahead of a potential move as Antoine Griezmann's Vicente Calderon future remains uncertain.

Schick is contracted to the Stadio Luigi Ferraris until 2020 and is thought to have a release clause of £21m.