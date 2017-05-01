A report claims that Manchester United join Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur in the race for Fulham's 16-year-old left-back Ryan Sessegnon.

Manchester United have reportedly joined the race for Fulham's in-demand teenager Ryan Sessegnon.

Sessegnon, 16, is widely regarded as one of the best young talents in English football, and has already made 25 Championship appearances for Fulham this season, 17 of which have been starts.

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are just two of the clubs that have been linked with moves for the left-back, who has netted seven times in all competitions for the Cottagers this season.

However, according to The Mirror, Man United are also very much in the hunt for the teenager's signature, with the Red Devils preparing to launch an offer at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

Last month, in his first official interview, Sessegnon insisted that he plans to stay at Fulham and help the club back into the Premier League.