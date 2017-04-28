Jose Mourinho's son leaves Fulham

New Transfer Talk header

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline ahead of the Premier League match against Sunderland on April 9, 2017
Jose Mourinho's 17-year-old son has his Fulham contract terminated by "mutual consent" due to injury.
Last Updated: Friday, April 28, 2017 at 10:59 UK

The teenage son of Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has had his contract with Championship side Fulham cancelled "by mutual consent".

Jose Mourinho Jr had been playing with the London outfit as a goalkeeper for three years but left the club at the end of March, according to the Fulham Chronicle.

The 17-year-old had only signed a new two-year scholarship with the Cottagers last July but recently found himself on the sidelines with an ankle injury.

Prior to joining Fulham, the youngster had enjoyed spells at Inter Milan, CD Canillas, Chelsea and Real Madrid.

Mourinho Jr was cleared to play in England following his father's return to Chelsea in 2013.

General Views of Craven Cottage, Home of Premier League football club Fulham FC on March 5, 2011
