Jose Mourinho's son leaves Fulham

Jose Mourinho's 17-year-old son has his Fulham contract terminated by "mutual consent" due to injury.

The teenage son of Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has had his contract with Championship side Fulham cancelled "by mutual consent".

Jose Mourinho Jr had been playing with the London outfit as a goalkeeper for three years but left the club at the end of March, according to the Fulham Chronicle.

The 17-year-old had only signed a new two-year scholarship with the Cottagers last July but recently found himself on the sidelines with an ankle injury.

Prior to joining Fulham, the youngster had enjoyed spells at Inter Milan, CD Canillas, Chelsea and Real Madrid.

Mourinho Jr was cleared to play in England following his father's return to Chelsea in 2013.