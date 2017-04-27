Jose Mourinho hits out at Sergio Aguero after the Argentine was involved in an incident which saw Marouane Fellaini sent off in Thursday's Manchester derby.

Manchester City and Manchester United played out a goalless draw at the Etihad Stadium in a game marred by Fellaini's straight red card for a headbutt on the 28-year-old forward.

Mourinho told Sky Sports News after the stalemate: "I didn't watch the Fellaini incident on TV but I spoke with Fellaini.

"He thinks it was a red card because he is Fellaini. I spoke to Martin [Atkinson, referee] - he thinks it was a red card.

"I can guess it's a bit of a red card and a bit of a very smart, very experienced Argentinian player."

Fellaini is expected to be banned for the next three matches as the injury-depleted Red Devils continue to push for a top-four finish in the league.