Jose Mourinho has described Sergio Aguero as a "very smart, very experienced Argentinian player" after he was involved in an incident which saw Marouane Fellaini sent off in Thursday's Manchester derby.
Manchester City and Manchester United played out a goalless draw at the Etihad Stadium in a game marred by Fellaini's straight red card for a headbutt on the 28-year-old forward.
Mourinho told Sky Sports News after the stalemate: "I didn't watch the Fellaini incident on TV but I spoke with Fellaini.
"He thinks it was a red card because he is Fellaini. I spoke to Martin [Atkinson, referee] - he thinks it was a red card.
"I can guess it's a bit of a red card and a bit of a very smart, very experienced Argentinian player."
Fellaini is expected to be banned for the next three matches as the injury-depleted Red Devils continue to push for a top-four finish in the league.