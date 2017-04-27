Apr 27, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Etihad Stadium
Man CityManchester City
0-0
Man UtdManchester United

Jesus (89')
FT

Fellaini (83')
Fellaini (84')

Jose Mourinho hits out at 'smart, experienced Argentinian' Sergio Aguero

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho during the Champions League match against Porto at Stamford Bridge on December 9, 2015
© Getty Images
Jose Mourinho hits out at Sergio Aguero after the Argentine was involved in an incident which saw Marouane Fellaini sent off in Thursday's Manchester derby.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, April 27, 2017 at 22:51 UK

Jose Mourinho has described Sergio Aguero as a "very smart, very experienced Argentinian player" after he was involved in an incident which saw Marouane Fellaini sent off in Thursday's Manchester derby.

Manchester City and Manchester United played out a goalless draw at the Etihad Stadium in a game marred by Fellaini's straight red card for a headbutt on the 28-year-old forward.

Mourinho told Sky Sports News after the stalemate: "I didn't watch the Fellaini incident on TV but I spoke with Fellaini.

"He thinks it was a red card because he is Fellaini. I spoke to Martin [Atkinson, referee] - he thinks it was a red card.

"I can guess it's a bit of a red card and a bit of a very smart, very experienced Argentinian player."

Fellaini is expected to be banned for the next three matches as the injury-depleted Red Devils continue to push for a top-four finish in the league.

Michael Carrick of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Hull City at Old Trafford on November 29, 2014
Read Next:
Carrick hails "point gained" at Man City
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jose Mourinho, Sergio Aguero, Marouane Fellaini, Martin Atkinson, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford celebrates scoring in the Manchester derby on March 20, 2016
Live Commentary: Manchester City 0-0 Manchester United - as it happened
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho before his side's Premier League match with Stoke City at Old Trafford on October 2, 2016
Jose Mourinho: 'We played for the draw due to lack of midfield quality'
 Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho during the Champions League match against Porto at Stamford Bridge on December 9, 2015
Jose Mourinho hits out at 'smart, experienced Argentinian' Sergio Aguero
Carrick hails "point gained" at Man CityResult: Manchester derby finishes goallessTeam News: Jesus on Man City bench for derbyWayne Rooney vows to "prove people wrong"Agent: 'Only four clubs can afford Mbappe'
Mourinho unhappy with "cautious" Jones, SmallingLucumi wants "dream" Man United moveBailly: 'Mourinho key in Man United move'Manchester United 'hold Jan Oblak talks'Mourinho 'holds Raphael Varane talks'
> Manchester United Homepage
More Manchester City News
Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford celebrates scoring in the Manchester derby on March 20, 2016
Live Commentary: Manchester City 0-0 Manchester United - as it happened
 Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho during the Champions League match against Porto at Stamford Bridge on December 9, 2015
Jose Mourinho hits out at 'smart, experienced Argentinian' Sergio Aguero
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Result: Manchester derby at Etihad Stadium finishes goalless
Guardiola: 'Every game now a final'Team News: Jesus on Man City bench for derbyAgent: 'Only four clubs can afford Mbappe'Sergio Aguero "gradually learning" to adaptGuardiola responds to Conte's transfer jibe
Xavi denies making Dele Alli claimsPreview: Manchester City vs. Manchester UnitedSilva "real doubt" for Manchester derbyGuardiola: 'Man City do not want Alli'Guardiola: 'Aguero fit, Jesus ready'
> Manchester City Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea33253569294078
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs33228369224774
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City33198663352865
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd331713350242664
6Arsenal32186864402460
7Everton341610860372358
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton32117143944-540
10Watford33117153754-1740
11Stoke CityStoke34109153750-1339
12Crystal Palace34115184654-838
13Bournemouth34108164963-1438
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham34108164459-1538
15Leicester CityLeicester33107164154-1337
16Burnley34106183349-1636
17Hull City3496193667-3133
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough34512172443-1927
20Sunderland3356222659-3321
> Full Version
 