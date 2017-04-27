Tom Cairney: 'Fulham will be feared'

Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney has said that the club's rivals will be in "fear" of them in the final two games of the Championship season.
The 26-year-old was among the scorers last weekend as the Cottagers claimed an impressive 4-1 victory at Huddersfield Town to make it four straight wins for Slavisa Jokanovic's side.
That run has seen Fulham climb into sixth spot in the table, and a home win against Brentford this Saturday would effectively make sure of their participation in the playoffs.
"Everyone says every season there is always one team that makes a late charge and goes into the playoffs and hopefully that is us," Cairney - last month voted EFL player of the year at the London Football Awards - told the Evening Standard.
"I think we have gone under the radar a little bit this season with the way that we have been playing because we haven't been in the top six for the past few months but I think we are hitting form at the right time and we are scoring a lot of goals.
"We are the highest scorers in the league so I think people will fear us, we do play expansive football and sometimes we have been caught out but that is what has got us in this position now and I don't think we will change."
After the visit from the Bees, Jokanovic's side travel to fifth-placed Sheffield Wednesday in the final game of the season.