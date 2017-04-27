Tom Cairney: 'Fulham will be feared'

Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney says that the club's rivals will "fear" them in the final two games of the season.

The 26-year-old was among the scorers last weekend as the Cottagers claimed an impressive 4-1 victory at Huddersfield Town to make it four straight wins for Slavisa Jokanovic's side.

That run has seen Fulham climb into sixth spot in the table, and a home win against Brentford this Saturday would effectively make sure of their participation in the playoffs.

"Everyone says every season there is always one team that makes a late charge and goes into the playoffs and hopefully that is us," Cairney - last month voted EFL player of the year at the London Football Awards - told the Evening Standard.

"I think we have gone under the radar a little bit this season with the way that we have been playing because we haven't been in the top six for the past few months but I think we are hitting form at the right time and we are scoring a lot of goals.

"We are the highest scorers in the league so I think people will fear us, we do play expansive football and sometimes we have been caught out but that is what has got us in this position now and I don't think we will change."

After the visit from the Bees, Jokanovic's side travel to fifth-placed Sheffield Wednesday in the final game of the season.