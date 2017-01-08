Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

The transfer window is open! Clubs around the UK and Europe have one final chance to strengthen their squads for the second half of the season.

Sunday morning's headlines:

Crystal Palace 'join race to sign Jermain Defoe from Sunderland'

Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe is on the radar of Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce, according to a report.

Claude Puel unwilling to discuss Jose Fonte's Southampton future

Claude Puel was unwilling to say why Jose Fonte was left out of the squad for the tie with Norwich City, and says he is unsure whether he will feature against Liverpool.

Report: Olympiacos interested in Aston Villa defender Aly Cissokho

Aston Villa full-back Aly Cissokho is reportedly on Olympiacos's radar, with the Villans ready to cash in on a player now into the final 18 months of his contract.

Eddie Howe: 'Nathan Ake likely to return to Chelsea'

Eddie Howe confirms that Chelsea loanee Nathan Ake is likely head back to his parent club this month, but stressed that a return is "not 100% finalised yet".

Paul Clement: 'We need signings'

New Swansea City manager Paul Clement admits that the club are "looking to do something" in the January transfer market.

Roma interested in Ross Barkley?

Serie A side Roma reportedly meet with Everton to discuss the possibility of signing Ross Barkley.

Southampton midfielder Dominic Gape joins Wycombe Wanderers

Southampton midfielder Dominic Gape completes a move to League Two outfit Wycombe Wanderers on a free transfer.

Adel Taarabt joins Genoa

Former Queens Park Rangers midfielder Adel Taarabt is on the verge of a loan switch to Serie A side Genoa from Benfica.

Chinese Super League 'to offer £800k a week'

The Chinese Super League are reportedly prepared to offer record wages of £800,000 a week in order to land "an England player in his prime".

Arsenal interested in Antoine Griezmann?

Arsenal are reportedly considering an ambitious bid for Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann.

Mark Hughes confirms talks with Peter Crouch over Stoke City future

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes says that he has held talks with Peter Crouch over the forward's future at the bet365 Stadium.

Report: Nottingham Forest midfielder Ben Osborn on Newcastle United radar

Newcastle United are reportedly considering a £4m bid for Nottingham Forest midfielder Ben Osborn.

Report: Fulham interested in Standard Liege midfielder Ibrahima Cisse

Fulham are interested in signing 22-year-old Standard Liege and Belgium Under-21 international midfielder Ibrahima Cisse, according to reports.

Markus Henriksen turns Hull City loan into permanent deal

Hull City confirm that AZ and Norway midfielder Markus Henriksen has turned his loan arrangement at the KCOM Stadium into a permanent deal.

Pep Guardiola: Holger Badstuber "a fantastic player"

Pep Guardiola describes Bayern Munich defender - and reported Manchester City transfer target - Holger Badstuber as a "fantastic player" and a "fantastic guy".

Southampton director Les Reed: 'Virgil van Dijk not for sale'

Southampton executive director Les Reed issues a hands-off warning to any clubs interested in Virgil van Dijk by reiterating that he is not for sale.

Jose Mourinho to wait for Eric Bailly return instead of signing new defender

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is not planning to sign a new defender in January despite the departure of Eric Bailly to the Africa Cup of Nations.