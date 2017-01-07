Roma interested in Ross Barkley?

Serie A side Roma reportedly meet with Everton to discuss the possibility of signing Ross Barkley.

A series of faltering performances on the pitch have led to speculation that the 23-year-old could be on his way out of Goodison Park, with Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Arsenal all thought to be interested.

According to Italian newspaper La Repubblica, representatives from the Serie A outfit travelled to England this week to meet with the Toffees to discuss signing Barkley this month or in the summer.

The Merseyside club have put a price tag of £26m on the England international, however, which could put him out of Roma's price range.

Barkley has been with Everton since the age of 11 and has racked up 19 goals in 131 Premier League appearances.