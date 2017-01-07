Southampton midfielder Dominic Gape completes a move to League Two outfit Wycombe Wanderers on a free transfer.

The 22-year-old, who had been on loan with Gareth Ainsworth's side since August, has put pen to paper on a two-and-a-half year deal at Adams Park.

"This is a significant piece of business for us, not just bringing Dom back to the club but getting him on our books as a Wycombe Wanderers player," Ainsworth told the club's website.

"We were delighted to get him in August because we knew a lot about him and he very quickly became an important member of the team. He's a ball winner who's confident in possession and he fits right into the culture of hard work that we've got here.

"The deal took a lot of hard work from myself and the chairman, but it was all worthwhile because we want this squad to be as strong as it can be and Dom has a big part to play here."

Gape, who had been with the Saints since the age of eight, went straight into the side for Wanderers' FA Cup encounter with Stourbridge today.