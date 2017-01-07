Southampton executive director Les Reed issues a hands-off warning to any clubs interested in Virgil van Dijk by reiterating that he is not for sale.

Virgil van Dijk will not be leaving Southampton during the January transfer window, Saints executive director Les Reed has reiterated.

The centre-back has impressed in the Premier League since his switch to the South Coast from Celtic in 2015, with Chelsea, Manchester City, Liverpool and Everton all linked with the £50m-rated Dutchman.

Reed, however, issued a hands-off warning to any possible suitors of the 25-year-old defender, telling the Southampton Echo: "Virgil is not for sale.

"We haven't had any bids and if we got any bids we wouldn't consider them because it just doesn't make sense to think we would release him in midseason when we have still got, we believe, all to play for.

"There haven't been any enquiries but certainly the status of him at the moment is that he is simply not for sale."

Southampton have already been dealt a blow in the current transfer window as club captain Jose Fonte handed the board a transfer request.