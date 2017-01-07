Fulham are interested in signing 22-year-old Standard Liege and Belgium Under-21 international midfielder Ibrahima Cisse, according to reports.

The Belgium Under-21 international, who can play in the centre of the park or at right-back, has made 13 appearances for Liege since a summer move from KV Mechelen.

According to Sky Sports News, the 22-year-old is on the radar of the West London club, who are on the lookout for a combative midfielder in the January transfer window.

Cisse came through the youth ranks at Liege and made 34 appearances for his hometown club between 2012 and 2014 before a two-year stint at Mechelen.