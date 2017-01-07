New Transfer Talk header

Report: Fulham interested in Standard Liege midfielder Ibrahima Cisse

Fulham are interested in signing 22-year-old Standard Liege and Belgium Under-21 international midfielder Ibrahima Cisse, according to reports.
Saturday, January 7, 2017

Fulham have expressed an interest in signing Standard Liege midfielder Ibrahima Cisse, according to reports.

The Belgium Under-21 international, who can play in the centre of the park or at right-back, has made 13 appearances for Liege since a summer move from KV Mechelen.

According to Sky Sports News, the 22-year-old is on the radar of the West London club, who are on the lookout for a combative midfielder in the January transfer window.

Cisse came through the youth ranks at Liege and made 34 appearances for his hometown club between 2012 and 2014 before a two-year stint at Mechelen.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton24166240152554
2Newcastle UnitedNewcastle25171748202852
3Reading2414463632446
4Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2514473028246
5Leeds UnitedLeeds25143834241045
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2512672824442
7Derby CountyDerby2511772418640
8Barnsley2511594337638
9Norwich CityNorwich25114104137437
10Fulham2499641301136
11Preston North EndPreston2510693332136
12Aston Villa2581162624235
13Birmingham CityBirmingham259883035-535
14Brentford2596103231133
15Ipswich TownIpswich2587102529-431
16Wolverhampton WanderersWolves2578103234-229
17Queens Park RangersQPR2585122436-1229
18Bristol City2583143335-227
19Cardiff CityCardiff2476112738-1127
20Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest2575133745-826
21Burton Albion2567122634-825
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn2566132940-1124
23Wigan AthleticWigan2547142031-1119
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham2534182555-3013
