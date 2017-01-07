New Transfer Talk header

Paul Clement: 'We need signings'

Paul Clement manager of Derby County looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Derby County at City Ground on November 6, 2015 in Nottingham, England.
New Swansea City manager Paul Clement admits that the club are "looking to do something" in the January transfer market.
New Swansea City manager Paul Clement has said that the club are "looking to do something" in the transfer market this month.

The former Derby County boss took charge of the Welsh side for the first time this afternoon as they fell to a 2-0 FA Cup defeat at fellow Premier League strugglers Hull City.

Asked about his transfer plans after the game, Clement told reporters that he is keen to avoid "an influx" of fresh faces as he looks to impose his training methods on the existing squad.

"I wouldn't say we need an influx because there are good players in this squad already," he said. "But we are looking to do something, and we have got to make sure the players we bring in are better than what we have got.

"We are also working hard on the training field to get my ideas across as quickly as possible. That's an area where we can help improve the team, as well as bringing in new signings."

The Swans next welcome Arsenal to the Liberty Stadium when Premier League action resumes next Saturday.

Swansea's Welsh First-Team Coach Alan Curtis looks on before the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg football match between SSC Napoli and Swansea City AFC at the San Paolo stadium in Naples on February 27, 2014
Swansea appoint Curtis as loan player boss
