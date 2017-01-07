Paul Clement: 'We need signings'

New Swansea City manager Paul Clement admits that the club are "looking to do something" in the January transfer market.

New Swansea City manager Paul Clement has said that the club are "looking to do something" in the transfer market this month.

The former Derby County boss took charge of the Welsh side for the first time this afternoon as they fell to a 2-0 FA Cup defeat at fellow Premier League strugglers Hull City.

Asked about his transfer plans after the game, Clement told reporters that he is keen to avoid "an influx" of fresh faces as he looks to impose his training methods on the existing squad.

"I wouldn't say we need an influx because there are good players in this squad already," he said. "But we are looking to do something, and we have got to make sure the players we bring in are better than what we have got.

"We are also working hard on the training field to get my ideas across as quickly as possible. That's an area where we can help improve the team, as well as bringing in new signings."

The Swans next welcome Arsenal to the Liberty Stadium when Premier League action resumes next Saturday.