New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Adel Taarabt joins Genoa

Adel Taarabt in action for QPR on August 27, 2014
© Getty Images
Former Queens Park Rangers midfielder Adel Taarabt is on the verge of a loan switch to Serie A side Genoa from Benfica.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, January 7, 2017 at 15:18 UK

Former Queens Park Rangers midfielder Adel Taarabt is set for a loan switch to Genoa from Benfica's B side.

The 27-year-old failed to make a senior appearance for Benfica after joining from the Hoops in 2015 and has failed to even turn out for the reserve side since January 2016.

Taarabt was dropped by the Portuguese club after being caught partying the night before a match, despite having three-and-a-half years still to run on his contract.

"Genoa was my destiny, I played twice at Marassi and I scored two goals," Taarabt said of his loan move.

"I missed Italy and now I feel well physically even though it's been a year and a half since I played [first-team football]. I want to repay Genoa for believing in me."

Taarabt featured 157 times in the Premier League and Championship during his six years with QPR.

Atletico Madrid's Argentinian coach Diego Simeone gestures during the Spanish league football match Club Atletico de Madrid vs RCD Espanyol at the Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid on November 28, 2015.
Read Next:
Simeone Junior eyes Atletico move
>
View our homepages for Adel Taarabt, Football
Your Comments
More Genoa News
Adel Taarabt in action for QPR on August 27, 2014
Adel Taarabt joins Genoa
 Tomas Rincon (L) and Nicolas Burdisso of Genoa CFC celebrate victory at the end of the Serie A match between Genoa CFC and AC Milan at Stadio Luigi Ferraris on September 27, 2015
Genoa's Tomas Rincon 'to undergo Juventus medical'
 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte looks on during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's Stadium on October 30, 2016
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte interested in Genoa midfielder Diego Laxalt?
Simeone Junior eyes Atletico moveReport: Rincon still a Palace targetAnsaldi joins Inter Milan from GenoaVan Gaal blocked Varela loan exit?Perotti joins Roma on 18-month loan
Result: Sampdoria triumph in Derby della LanternaResult: Bologna strike late to beat GenoaResult: Ljajic sends Inter top of Serie AResult: Carpi comeback downs GenoaResult: Late Pavoletti strike downs Sassuolo
> Genoa Homepage
More Queens Park Rangers News
Adel Taarabt in action for QPR on August 27, 2014
Adel Taarabt joins Genoa
 Sports Mole logo
Tjaronn Chery 'to leave Queens Park Rangers for China'
 Karl Henry in action for QPR on December 26, 2014
Karl Henry 'can leave Queens Park Rangers after bust-up'
Holloway: 'Wins will help us do business'Result: Brighton beat QPR to go top of Championship tableQPR hand trial to Arsenal youngsterFormer QPR player speaks out about child abuseQPR respond to allegations against former scout
Ian Holloway upset with QPR fans' booingResult: Wolves beat 10-man QPR at Loftus RoadAlex Neil unfazed by Ian Holloway arrivalHolloway slams FA handling of England jobBircham returns to QPR as first-team coach
> Queens Park Rangers Homepage
More Benfica News
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on from the stands ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
Jose Mourinho to wait for Eric Bailly return instead of signing new defender
 Adel Taarabt in action for QPR on August 27, 2014
Adel Taarabt joins Genoa
 Kostas Manolas (C) of AS Roma celebrates Lucas Digne (L) and Radja Nainngolan after scoring the opening goal during the Serie A match between AS Roma and Carpi FC at Stadio Olimpico on September 26, 2015 in Rome, Italy.
Manchester United turn attentions to Roma defender Kostas Manolas?
Liverpool target Benfica's Jimenez?Man United 'cool interest in Lindelof'Liverpool consider move for Benfica goalkeeper?Man United 'drop Lindelof interest'Lindelof 'handed No.2 shirt by Man United'
Larsson: 'Lindelof would thrive at United'Victor Lindelof signs Man United shirtAgent confirms Victor Lindelof offerMourinho coy on Lindelof speculationBenfica boss hints at Lindelof exit
> Benfica Homepage


Live Football
FA Cup
International Friendlies
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Serie A
Primeira Liga
A-League
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Juventus17140336142242
2Roma18122439182138
3Napoli18105340211935
4Lazio18104432211134
5AC Milan1710342720733
6Atalanta BCAtalanta1810262721632
7Inter Milan189362821730
8Torino188463627928
9Fiorentina187652824427
10AC Chievo VeronaChievo187471920-125
11Udinese187472424025
12Genoa186572122-123
13Sampdoria186572124-323
14CagliariCagliari187292742-1523
15Bologna175571722-520
16SassuoloSassuolo1852112433-917
17Empoli1835101026-1614
18Palermo1824121635-1910
19Crotone1723121432-189
20Pescara1816111433-199
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand