Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Wednesday morning's headlines:

Liverpool 'enter race to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang'

Liverpool reportedly enter the race to sign sought-after Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who Jurgen Klopp took to the Westfalenstadion in 2013. Read more.

Zinedine Zidane 'rallies against David de Gea signing'

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is reportedly in a disagreement with club president Florentino Perez over a £43m summer move for Manchester United keeper David de Gea. Read more.

Coventry City boss Russell Slade calls on Yakubu to impress

Coventry City boss Russell Slade wants Yakubu to show his goalscoring pedigree in order to win a full-time contract with the League One outfit. Read more.

Enrique Cerezo hints at new Fernando Torres deal

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo hints that Fernando Torres will be offered a new contract at the Vicente Calderon. Read more.

Lyon's Nabil Fekir open to La Liga move

Lyon attacker Nabil Fekir hints that he could move to La Liga at the end of the 2016-17 campaign. Read more.

Lyon: 'Alexandre Lacazette allowed to leave'

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas insists that Alexandre Lacazette will be allowed to leave the club at the end of the season. Read more.

Liverpool 'lead Ryan Sessegnon race'

A report claims that Liverpool are at the head of the queue for Fulham youngster Ryan Sessegnon, who does not turn 17 until May. Read more.

Agent: 'Barcelona wanted Bayern Munich youngster Timothy Tillman'

The agent of Bayern Munich teenager Timothy Tillman says that the German champions rejected a bid from Barcelona for his client. Read more.

Alejandro Gomez: 'Franck Kessie has been sold to Roma'

Atalanta BC midfielder Alejandro Gomez claims that his in-demand teammate Franck Kessie has been sold to Roma, despite interest from a host of European clubs. Read more.

Cheick Tiote 'leaves Newcastle to join Chinese club Beijing Enterprises Group'

Newcastle United midfielder Cheick Tiote reportedly completes a move to Chinese club Beijing Enterprises Group. Read more.

Chelsea's Cesc Fabregas targeted by Barcelona rivals Real Madrid?

Real Madrid are reportedly considering a summer swoop for Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas. Read more.

Atletico Madrid president would "love" Chelsea striker Diego Costa to return

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo says that he would "love" to re-sign Chelsea striker Diego Costa, but doubts that his current club would allow it. Read more.

Crystal Palace's Yohan Cabaye 'flattered' by Marseille's interest in signing him

Crystal Palace midfielder Yohan Cabaye admits that he is 'flattered' by Marseille's reported interest. Read more.

Liverpool to take on Manchester United for Nottingham Forest's Ben Brereton?

Liverpool are reportedly keeping tabs on Manchester United target and Nottingham Forest forward Ben Brereton. Read more.

Manchester City 'insist Sergio Aguero will not be sold this summer'

Manchester City reportedly have no plans to sell Sergio Aguero this summer after Gabriel Jesus took the Argentine's place in Pep Guardiola's last two starting lineups. Read more.