New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Transfer Talk Daily Update: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Cesc Fabregas, Yakubu

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in action for Borussia Dortmund on December 15, 2015
© AFP
Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at 07:18 UK

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Wednesday morning's headlines:

Liverpool 'enter race to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang'
Liverpool reportedly enter the race to sign sought-after Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who Jurgen Klopp took to the Westfalenstadion in 2013. Read more.

Zinedine Zidane 'rallies against David de Gea signing'
Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is reportedly in a disagreement with club president Florentino Perez over a £43m summer move for Manchester United keeper David de Gea. Read more.

Coventry City boss Russell Slade calls on Yakubu to impress
Coventry City boss Russell Slade wants Yakubu to show his goalscoring pedigree in order to win a full-time contract with the League One outfit. Read more.

Enrique Cerezo hints at new Fernando Torres deal
Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo hints that Fernando Torres will be offered a new contract at the Vicente Calderon. Read more.

Lyon's Nabil Fekir open to La Liga move
Lyon attacker Nabil Fekir hints that he could move to La Liga at the end of the 2016-17 campaign. Read more.

Lyon: 'Alexandre Lacazette allowed to leave'
Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas insists that Alexandre Lacazette will be allowed to leave the club at the end of the season. Read more.

Liverpool 'lead Ryan Sessegnon race'
A report claims that Liverpool are at the head of the queue for Fulham youngster Ryan Sessegnon, who does not turn 17 until May. Read more.

Agent: 'Barcelona wanted Bayern Munich youngster Timothy Tillman'
The agent of Bayern Munich teenager Timothy Tillman says that the German champions rejected a bid from Barcelona for his client. Read more.

Alejandro Gomez: 'Franck Kessie has been sold to Roma'
Atalanta BC midfielder Alejandro Gomez claims that his in-demand teammate Franck Kessie has been sold to Roma, despite interest from a host of European clubs. Read more.

Cheick Tiote 'leaves Newcastle to join Chinese club Beijing Enterprises Group'
Newcastle United midfielder Cheick Tiote reportedly completes a move to Chinese club Beijing Enterprises Group. Read more.

Chelsea's Cesc Fabregas targeted by Barcelona rivals Real Madrid?
Real Madrid are reportedly considering a summer swoop for Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas. Read more.

Atletico Madrid president would "love" Chelsea striker Diego Costa to return
Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo says that he would "love" to re-sign Chelsea striker Diego Costa, but doubts that his current club would allow it. Read more.

Crystal Palace's Yohan Cabaye 'flattered' by Marseille's interest in signing him
Crystal Palace midfielder Yohan Cabaye admits that he is 'flattered' by Marseille's reported interest. Read more.

Liverpool to take on Manchester United for Nottingham Forest's Ben Brereton?
Liverpool are reportedly keeping tabs on Manchester United target and Nottingham Forest forward Ben Brereton. Read more.

Manchester City 'insist Sergio Aguero will not be sold this summer'
Manchester City reportedly have no plans to sell Sergio Aguero this summer after Gabriel Jesus took the Argentine's place in Pep Guardiola's last two starting lineups. Read more.

Alexis Sanchez in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Read Next:
Transfer Talk Daily Update: Sanchez, Aguero, Griezmann
>
View our homepages for Transfer Talk, Transfer Talk Daily Roundups, Football
Your Comments


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea24192351173459
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs24148246163050
3Manchester CityMan City24154549292049
4Arsenal24145552282447
5Liverpool24137452302246
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd24129336211545
7Everton24117640271340
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2410683229336
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2494113241-931
10Watford2486102940-1130
11Stoke CityStoke247892936-729
12Burnley2492132635-929
13Southampton2476112431-727
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Middlesbrough2449111927-821
16Leicester CityLeicester2456132441-1721
17Swansea CitySwansea2463152954-2521
18Hull City2455142247-2520
19Crystal Palace2454153245-1319
20Sunderland2454152442-1819
> Full Version