Liverpool 'lead Ryan Sessegnon race'

A report claims that Liverpool are at the head of the queue for Fulham youngster Ryan Sessegnon, who does not turn 17 until May.

Sessegnon, 16, has scored four times in 17 first-team appearances for Fulham this season, with his form leading to suggestions that a number of clubs want to sign the full-back.

Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have all been credited with an interest in the teenager, but according to Squawka, Liverpool lead the race for the £15m-rated left-back.

Sessegnon does not turn 17 until May, when his first professional contract will be activated.

The full-back, who has five England Under-17 caps to his name, joined Fulham at the age of nine.