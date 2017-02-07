Liverpool 'lead Ryan Sessegnon race'

Liverpool are reportedly at the head of the queue for Fulham youngster Ryan Sessegnon.
Sessegnon, 16, has scored four times in 17 first-team appearances for Fulham this season, with his form leading to suggestions that a number of clubs want to sign the full-back.
Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have all been credited with an interest in the teenager, but according to Squawka, Liverpool lead the race for the £15m-rated left-back.
Sessegnon does not turn 17 until May, when his first professional contract will be activated.
The full-back, who has five England Under-17 caps to his name, joined Fulham at the age of nine.