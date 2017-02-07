New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Coventry City boss Russell Slade calls on Yakubu to impress

Yakubu of Blackburn Rovers looks dejected after his team was relegated at the end of the Barclays Premier League match between Blackburn Rovers and Wigan Athletic at Ewood Park on May 7, 2012
© Getty Images
Coventry City boss Russell Slade wants Yakubu to show his goalscoring pedigree in order to win a full-time contract with the League One outfit.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at 19:26 UK

Coventry City boss Russell Slade has called on Yakubu to show his goalscoring pedigree in order to win a full-time contract with the League One outfit.

Yakuza, 34, has been without a club since leaving Turkish side Kayserispor last year, but it was confirmed earlier this week that the experienced striker was on trial at Coventry.

Slade has insisted that he will give the Nigerian every chance to make an impact at the Sky Blues, who are currently rock-bottom of the League One table, eight points from safety.

"He's been away in Turkey but he's back in England now and wants to get playing as quick as he can," Slade told Sky Sports News. "He comes with a lot of pedigree but there is that void of not playing too many games recently.

"We know he's got quality though, he showed that throughout his career and he's scored goals. He's scored wherever he's been in his career and that's the important thing."

Yakubu has previously represented Portsmouth, Middlesbrough, Everton, Leicester City, Blackburn Rovers and Reading during his time in English football.

A general view of the Ricoh Arena prior to the npower Championship match between Coventry City and Middlesbrough at The Ricoh arena on January 21, 2012
Read Next:
Young Watford striker sent to Coventry
>
View our homepages for Yakubu, Russell Slade, Football
Your Comments
More Coventry City News
Yakubu of Blackburn Rovers looks dejected after his team was relegated at the end of the Barclays Premier League match between Blackburn Rovers and Wigan Athletic at Ewood Park on May 7, 2012
Coventry City boss Russell Slade calls on Yakubu to impress
 Yakubu of Blackburn Rovers looks dejected after his team was relegated at the end of the Barclays Premier League match between Blackburn Rovers and Wigan Athletic at Ewood Park on May 7, 2012
Yakubu Aiyegbeni on trial with Coventry City
 A general view of the Ricoh Arena prior to the npower Championship match between Coventry City and Middlesbrough at The Ricoh arena on January 21, 2012
Young Watford striker sent to Coventry City
Wolves 'end interest' in Ryan HaynesWolves bid for Coventry City defender?Swans face Coventry in EFL TrophyBurton sign Sordell from CoventryRussell Slade appointed Coventry manager
Tony Mowbray resigns as Coventry bossWest Brom youngster joins Coventry on loanEFL Cup roundup: Liverpool, Chelsea throughWest Ham loan Lewis Page to CoventryMarcus Tudgay extends Coventry contract
> Coventry City Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Sheffield UnitedSheff Utd30186657342360
2Scunthorpe UnitedScunthorpe29177557312658
3Bolton WanderersBolton28156737221551
4Fleetwood Town30149744311351
5Bradford CityBradford301214438261250
6Southend UnitedSouthend29121074336746
7Rochdale28144104136546
8Peterborough UnitedPeterborough2912894337644
9Millwall2912894440444
10Bristol Rovers30127114850-243
11Walsall30101283839-142
12Charlton AthleticCharlton2891363628840
13Oxford UnitedOxford Utd28117103631540
14AFC Wimbledon2891093837137
15MK Dons2999113938136
16Northampton TownNorthampton3096154350-733
17Gillingham2989123746-933
18Shrewsbury TownShrewsbury3088143042-1232
19Port Vale2888123145-1432
20Oldham AthleticOldham30611131730-1329
21Swindon TownSwindon3078152844-1629
22Bury3076174760-1327
23Chesterfield2975172846-1826
24Coventry CityCoventry2949162344-2121
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand