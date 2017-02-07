New Transfer Talk header

Agent: 'Barcelona wanted Bayern Munich youngster Timothy Tillman'

Carlo Ancelotti, coach of Real Madrid reacts during the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final first leg match between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 2, 2014
The agent of Bayern Munich teenager Timothy Tillman says that the German champions rejected a bid from Barcelona for his client.
By , European Football Editor
The agent of Bayern Munich teenager Timothy Tillman has claimed that the German champions have rejected a bid from Barcelona for his client.

Tillman, 18, is said to be attracting interest from a host of European clubs, with Real Madrid previously linked with a move for the youngster.

According to Christian Rossner, Barcelona made "a tangible offer" for his client, but Bayern were not prepared to entertain the interest.

"There was a tangible offer from Barcelona," Rossner told Sport Bild. "They've observed him for months and they wanted to sign him for the new season.

"Barca's plan was to let him train with the first team and give him match practice in the second team. In two or three years he would have become a full part of the first team."

Tillman mainly operates as an attacking midfielder, but has also played central midfield for Bayern's youth team this season.

Your Comments
