The agent of Bayern Munich teenager Timothy Tillman has claimed that the German champions have rejected a bid from Barcelona for his client.

Tillman, 18, is said to be attracting interest from a host of European clubs, with Real Madrid previously linked with a move for the youngster.

According to Christian Rossner, Barcelona made "a tangible offer" for his client, but Bayern were not prepared to entertain the interest.

"There was a tangible offer from Barcelona," Rossner told Sport Bild. "They've observed him for months and they wanted to sign him for the new season.

"Barca's plan was to let him train with the first team and give him match practice in the second team. In two or three years he would have become a full part of the first team."

Tillman mainly operates as an attacking midfielder, but has also played central midfield for Bayern's youth team this season.