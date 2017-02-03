New Transfer Talk header

Mauricio Pochettino: Dele Alli "very happy" at Tottenham Hotspur

Dele Alli leaves the field afterthe Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea on January 4, 2017
Mauricio Pochettino believes that reports linking Dele Alli with a summer exit is testament to how well both player and club have performed this season.
Mauricio Pochettino has insisted that he is 'not worried' about press reports linking midfielder Dele Alli with a move to Bayern Munich at the end of the season.

The 20-year-old has scored 13 goals and assisted two more for Spurs in all competitions this term, adding to a tally of 10 goals and nine assists in his breakthrough campaign at White Hart Lane.

Bundesliga champions Bayern have been credited with showing an interest in the youngster, but chairman Daniel Levy is said to be reluctant to sell at any price and Pochettino is also confident that Alli will remain in place for the long term.

"[Transfer rumours] always happens when the players are good or when the coaching staff is good, when things are going well," he told reporters.

"But he is very happy with us and Tottenham are creating a very good team and philosophy. He's enjoying his time here and there's no reason to be worried by that information."

Alli, recently compared to Chelsea legend Frank Lampard by former Tottenham boss Tim Sherwood, joined the Lilywhites from MK Dons for £5m in 2015.

