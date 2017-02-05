New Transfer Talk header

Douglas Costa: 'I don't feel happy at Bayern Munich'

Bayern Munich's Brazilian midfielder Douglas Costa celebrates after his goal during the UEFA Champions League Group F football match between FCB Bayern Munich and Olympiakos Piraeus on November 24, 2015
Bayern Munich attacker Douglas Costa is open to a move away from the club at the end of the season and admits that the Premier League is an "amazing" league
Last Updated: Sunday, February 5, 2017 at 15:27 UK

Douglas Costa has revealed that he will hold discussions with manager Carlo Ancelotti at the end of the season as he 'does not feel happy' at Bayern Munich.

The Brazil international has been at the Allianz Arena for less than two seasons, having joined from Shakhtar Donetsk in a deal worth £30m.

Costa scored four goals last term to help Bayern to a domestic double, but he has started just eight Bundesliga games under Ancelotti this term and is open to a potential move to the Premier League at the end of the season.

"When the season is over, we will sit down and analyse everything," he told German publication Bild. "We've got a few million-strong offers from China and also from big clubs from Europe

"I don't completely feel happy here, but we will soon find a solution. Whether I stay it depends on a few factors. The main factor is minutes played. Being a core player is a crucial difference in my career. England is one of the biggest leagues in the world – fantastic."

Costa, who scored 37 times in 191 appearances during his time in Ukraine, is under contract at the Allianz Arena until 2020 and is thought to be valued at £25m.

Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller reacts after missing a penalty in the Champions League semi-final second leg against Atletico Madrid on May 3, 2016
Chelsea to make £75m move for Muller?
expand