Chelsea's Cesc Fabregas targeted by Barcelona rivals Real Madrid?

Cesc Fabregas #4 of Chelsea takes the ball in the first half against the New York Red Bulls during the International Champions Cup at Red Bull Arena on July 22, 2015
Real Madrid are reportedly considering a summer swoop for Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas.
Real Madrid are reportedly considering a summer move for Chelsea midfielder and former Barcelona star Cesc Fabregas.

The Spaniard has struggled for regular first-team action under Blues boss Antonio Conte this season, starting just five Premier League games and coming off the bench in 10.

The midfielder spent part of his youth development at Barcelona and returned to the Camp Nou from Arsenal in 2011 before moving to Stamford Bridge three years later.

According to Diario Gol, Real boss Zinedine Zidane is considering a swoop for Fabregas since he wants to recruit a creative midfielder was 'Barcelona DNA'.

The 29-year-old won five trophies, including the La Liga title, with the Catalan giants.

