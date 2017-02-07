Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante says that the a Premier League title triumph is not guaranteed, despite the club having a nine-point lead at the top.

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante is refusing to get ahead of himself with regards to the team's Premier League title charge, which currently looks like a one-horse race.

Antonio Conte's men have a nine-point lead over second-placed Tottenham Hotspur after picking up four points from their last two games.

After drawing 1-1 with Liverpool last Tuesday, the Blues earned a 3-1 triumph over Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Despite Chelsea having a healthy points advantage and no European football, Kante believes that it is too early in the season to write everyone else off.

"Every season is different," Kante told the club's official website. "This season, there are a lot of competitors for the title and there is still a long way to go. We can't say we are close to the title, we just have to fight for every game.

"It's not finished and a lot of things can happen. It was an important week for us with Liverpool and Arsenal, we took four points out of six, and this was a good win for us."

Chelsea's next game is away to Burnley on Sunday.