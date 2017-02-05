Real Madrid play a friendly match between a mix of their first-team squad and youth players after their La Liga clash with Celta Vigo is postponed.

Real Madrid have revealed that they played a friendly match between a mix of their first-team squad and youth players on Sunday after their La Liga clash with Celta Vigo was postponed.

Los Blancos were due to take on Celta at the Balaidos on Sunday night, but the match was postponed after storms damaged Celta's ground, leading to the council stepping in on safety concerns.

However, a statement from Real Madrid has revealed that the trip was not entirely wasted and according to reports in Spain, Cristiano Ronaldo's side ran out 6-1 winners during the friendly.

"The squad are back to training at Real Madrid City after the postponement of the game at Balaidos," read a statement from the Spanish giants.

"Los Blancos completed a session with an intense warm-up, possession drills and a two-part game on pitch 3. [Zinedine] Zidane called on the Castilla players Lin [Liangming], [Jaime] Seoane, [Cristian] Cedres, [Alvaro] Tejero and Nikos [Vergos].

"[Luka] Modric and James [Rodriguez] trained using the indoor facilities, while [Gareth] Bale and [Dani] Carvajal continued with their respective recovery processes."

Real Madrid are still one point clear of second-place Barcelona at the top of La Liga and now have two games in hand over their bitter rivals.