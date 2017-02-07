New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Cheick Tiote 'leaves Newcastle to join Chinese club Beijing Enterprises Group'

Newcastle United midfielder Cheick Tiote reportedly completes a move to Chinese club Beijing Enterprises Group.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at 12:44 UK

Cheick Tiote has reportedly finalised a move from Newcastle United to Chinese club Beijing Enterprises Group.

The midfielder has called an end to his six-and-a-half-year spell with the Magpies, who were relegated from the Premier League last season.

Tiote has made just three appearances in all competitions this season, and only one of those outings came in the Championship, but as a substitute.

According to ITV Sport, the midfielder had initially planned to join Shandong Luneng, but has instead joined the Beijing outfit, who reside in the Chinese League One.

Tiote made 129 appearances for Newcastle and scored one goal.

Karl Darlow of Newcastle United in action during the Capital One Cup Second Round between Newcastle United and Northampton Town at St James' Park on August 25, 2015
Read Next:
Newcastle keeper Darlow on Chelsea radar?
>
View our homepages for Cheick Tiote, Football
Your Comments
More Newcastle United News
Cheick Tiote of Newcastle United in action during the Capital One Cup Second Round between Newcastle United and Northampton Town at St James' Park on August 25, 2015
Cheick Tiote 'leaves Newcastle to join Chinese club Beijing Enterprises Group'
 Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez dreams of Istanbul ahead of his side's Premier League meeting with Manchester City on April 19, 2016
Rafael Benitez unconcerned by Championship rivals
 Karl Darlow of Newcastle United in action during the Capital One Cup Second Round between Newcastle United and Northampton Town at St James' Park on August 25, 2015
Report: Chelsea to make summer move for Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow
Benitez: 'I will not leave Newcastle'Newcastle 'confident of Townsend deal'Watford to swoop for Tim Krul?Wolves bid to loan Newcastle defender?Newcastle, Palace in Townsend, Mbemba swap deal?
Benitez: 'Newcastle did not underestimate Oxford'Newcastle stopper on Chelsea's shortlist?Cardiff, Derby 'enter Tom Lawrence race'Swansea 'willing to sell Barrow to Newcastle'Chelsea eye Krul as new Courtois deputy?
> Newcastle United Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Newcastle UnitedNewcastle29202757233462
2Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton29187447242361
3Reading3017584439556
4Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2917483732555
5Leeds UnitedLeeds301731042301254
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2914783428649
7Norwich CityNorwich29144114840846
8Derby CountyDerby2913793022846
9Barnsley30136114844445
10Fulham291110846331343
11Preston North EndPreston30119103837142
12Birmingham CityBirmingham301010103239-740
13Brentford29107124038237
14Aston Villa2981292932-336
15Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest30106144248-636
16Ipswich TownIpswich3099123139-836
17Cardiff CityCardiff30106143444-1036
18Wolverhampton WanderersWolves2998123840-235
19Queens Park RangersQPR3097142942-1334
20Bristol City2994163841-331
21Burton Albion3087153041-1131
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn2977153446-1228
23Wigan AthleticWigan2867152433-925
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham3044222764-3716
> Full Version