Cheick Tiote has reportedly finalised a move from Newcastle United to Chinese club Beijing Enterprises Group.

The midfielder has called an end to his six-and-a-half-year spell with the Magpies, who were relegated from the Premier League last season.

Tiote has made just three appearances in all competitions this season, and only one of those outings came in the Championship, but as a substitute.

According to ITV Sport, the midfielder had initially planned to join Shandong Luneng, but has instead joined the Beijing outfit, who reside in the Chinese League One.

Tiote made 129 appearances for Newcastle and scored one goal.