Liverpool are reportedly keen to swoop for Nottingham Forest striker Ben Brereton, who has also been linked to Manchester United.
The 17-year-old joined the Championship club's academy in 2015 from Stoke City, and made his first-debut earlier this year.
Brereton would have caught the eye on Saturday when he scored his first goal - an injury-time winner - in Forest's 2-1 triumph over Aston Villa at home.
According to The Mirror, Liverpool are considering making a move for the teenager in the summer transfer window after having a £2.5m bid rejected last month.
It is believed that United are also keeping track of Brereton, who was first signed up by the Red Devils' academy before having a spell at Stoke.