Liverpool to take on Manchester United for Nottingham Forest's Ben Brereton?

A general shot of the new Main Stand at Anfield ahead of Liverpool's Premier League clash with Watford on November 6, 2016
© SilverHub
Liverpool are reportedly keeping tabs on Manchester United target and Nottingham Forest forward Ben Brereton.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at 09:30 UK

Liverpool are reportedly keen to swoop for Nottingham Forest striker Ben Brereton, who has also been linked to Manchester United.

The 17-year-old joined the Championship club's academy in 2015 from Stoke City, and made his first-debut earlier this year.

Brereton would have caught the eye on Saturday when he scored his first goal - an injury-time winner - in Forest's 2-1 triumph over Aston Villa at home.

According to The Mirror, Liverpool are considering making a move for the teenager in the summer transfer window after having a £2.5m bid rejected last month.

It is believed that United are also keeping track of Brereton, who was first signed up by the Red Devils' academy before having a spell at Stoke.

Antoine Griezmann celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on February 27, 2016
Your Comments
