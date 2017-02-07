Liverpool are reportedly keeping tabs on Manchester United target and Nottingham Forest forward Ben Brereton.

The 17-year-old joined the Championship club's academy in 2015 from Stoke City, and made his first-debut earlier this year.

Brereton would have caught the eye on Saturday when he scored his first goal - an injury-time winner - in Forest's 2-1 triumph over Aston Villa at home.

According to The Mirror, Liverpool are considering making a move for the teenager in the summer transfer window after having a £2.5m bid rejected last month.

It is believed that United are also keeping track of Brereton, who was first signed up by the Red Devils' academy before having a spell at Stoke.