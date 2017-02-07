New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Crystal Palace's Yohan Cabaye 'flattered' by Marseille's interest in signing him

Yohan Cabaye of Crystal Palace celebrates scoring his team's first goal from the penalty spot during the Barclays Premier League match between Crystal Palace and West Ham United at Selhurst Park on October 17, 2015
© Getty Images
Crystal Palace midfielder Yohan Cabaye admits that he is 'flattered' by Marseille's reported interest.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at 11:41 UK

Crystal Palace midfielder Yohan Cabaye has admitted that it is "flattering" to be linked with a move to Marseille.

The 31-year-old, who joined the Eagles from Paris Saint-Germain in 2015, has been touted as a potential target for the French club.

Cabaye is part of a relegation battle with Palace in the Premier League as Sam Allardyce's team currently sit second from bottom in the table, two points from safety.

The club's fight for survival was made harder at the weekend when they were beaten 4-0 by fellow strugglers Sunderland at Selhurst Park.

When asked about Marseille's interest, Cabaye told L'Equipe Enquete: "It's flattering, because OM are one of the great French clubs.

"We're in a difficult situation. I'm trying my best to help my team as best I can. I have immense respect for the coach, but today that's the reality with my club."

The midfielder has made 21 league appearances this season and has scored two goals.

Juventus' Martin Caceres in action against Los Angeles Galaxy on August 3, 2013
Read Next:
Palace target Caceres turns down Milan contract
>
View our homepages for Yohan Cabaye, Sam Allardyce, Football
Your Comments
More Crystal Palace News
Juventus' Martin Caceres in action against Los Angeles Galaxy on August 3, 2013
Free agent Martin Caceres to undergo Southampton medical?
 Yohan Cabaye of Crystal Palace celebrates scoring his team's first goal from the penalty spot during the Barclays Premier League match between Crystal Palace and West Ham United at Selhurst Park on October 17, 2015
Crystal Palace's Yohan Cabaye 'flattered' by Marseille's interest in signing him
 Crystal Palace Chairman Steve Parish during the npower Championship match between Crystal Palace and Peterborough United at Selhurst Park on May 04, 2013
Steve Parish 'spoke to players' after Sunderland defeat
Palace target Caceres turns down Milan contractIghalo: 'I wanted to stay in England'Met Police confirm Palace fan arrestAllardyce: 'Fear has gripped the players'Result: Sunderland run riot at Palace
Team News: Palace unchanged for Sunderland visitLive Commentary: Palace 0-4 Sunderland - as it happenedJurgen Klopp coy on Mamadou Sakho futureSakho completes Palace loan moveHowe 'concerned' by Cherries performance
> Crystal Palace Homepage
More Marseille News
Yohan Cabaye of Crystal Palace celebrates scoring his team's first goal from the penalty spot during the Barclays Premier League match between Crystal Palace and West Ham United at Selhurst Park on October 17, 2015
Crystal Palace's Yohan Cabaye 'flattered' by Marseille's interest in signing him
 Patrice Evra of Juventus in action during the UEFA Champions League Group A match between Juventus and Malmo FF on September 16, 2014
Patrice Evra "was very close" to Manchester United return
 Dimitri Payet of West Ham United celebrates scoring his second goal during the Barclays Premier League match between West Ham United and Newcastle United at the Boleyn Ground on September 14, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
West Ham United owner David Gold: 'Dimitri Payet worth £50m'
Payet: "I do not have to justify my behaviour"Sullivan: 'West Ham players wanted Payet out'Payet "relieved" Marseille move is doneWest Ham confirm Payet departureDimitri Payet passes Marseille medical
Hammers 'want Payet loyalty bonus back'Payet 'heading to Marseille for medical'Bilic happy to allow Payet departure?Patrice Evra completes Marseille moveEvra moves closer to Marseille switch?
> Marseille Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea24192351173459
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs24148246163050
3Manchester CityMan City24154549292049
4Arsenal24145552282447
5Liverpool24137452302246
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd24129336211545
7Everton24117640271340
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2410683229336
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2494113241-931
10Watford2486102940-1130
11Stoke CityStoke247892936-729
12Burnley2492132635-929
13Southampton2476112431-727
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Middlesbrough2449111927-821
16Leicester CityLeicester2456132441-1721
17Swansea CitySwansea2463152954-2521
18Hull City2455142247-2520
19Crystal Palace2454153245-1319
20Sunderland2454152442-1819
> Full Version