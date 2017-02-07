Crystal Palace midfielder Yohan Cabaye admits that he is 'flattered' by Marseille's reported interest.

The 31-year-old, who joined the Eagles from Paris Saint-Germain in 2015, has been touted as a potential target for the French club.

Cabaye is part of a relegation battle with Palace in the Premier League as Sam Allardyce's team currently sit second from bottom in the table, two points from safety.

The club's fight for survival was made harder at the weekend when they were beaten 4-0 by fellow strugglers Sunderland at Selhurst Park.

When asked about Marseille's interest, Cabaye told L'Equipe Enquete: "It's flattering, because OM are one of the great French clubs.

"We're in a difficult situation. I'm trying my best to help my team as best I can. I have immense respect for the coach, but today that's the reality with my club."

The midfielder has made 21 league appearances this season and has scored two goals.