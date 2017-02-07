Lyon's Nabil Fekir open to La Liga move

Lyon attacker Nabil Fekir hints that he could move to La Liga at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

In late 2015, the France international revealed that Barcelona would be his first-choice destination if he decided to leave Lyon, branding the Catalan giants 'his favourite club'.

Barcelona are just one of a number of Spanish clubs believed to be monitoring Fekir, and the 23-year-old has suggested that he could move to Spain in the summer if the right offer arrived.

"I am not really thinking about my future yet," Fekir told RTL. "The end of the season is still far away, there are three more months to go.

"But I cannot deny I like the Spanish league. It is a league where they play some nice football. La Liga is the league I prefer most. Behind La Liga, England and Germany are good leagues as well. I like Serie A less than those leagues."

Fekir, who is contracted to Lyon until the summer of 2020, has scored four times in 18 Ligue 1 appearances this season.