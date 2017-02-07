New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Lyon's Nabil Fekir open to La Liga move

Lyon's French midfielder Nabil Fekir shoots the ball during the French L1 football match Lyon (OL) vs Guingamp (EAG) on November 9, 2014
© Getty Images
Lyon attacker Nabil Fekir hints that he could move to La Liga at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at 19:28 UK

Lyon attacker Nabil Fekir has hinted that he could move to La Liga at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

In late 2015, the France international revealed that Barcelona would be his first-choice destination if he decided to leave Lyon, branding the Catalan giants 'his favourite club'.

Barcelona are just one of a number of Spanish clubs believed to be monitoring Fekir, and the 23-year-old has suggested that he could move to Spain in the summer if the right offer arrived.

"I am not really thinking about my future yet," Fekir told RTL. "The end of the season is still far away, there are three more months to go.

"But I cannot deny I like the Spanish league. It is a league where they play some nice football. La Liga is the league I prefer most. Behind La Liga, England and Germany are good leagues as well. I like Serie A less than those leagues."

Fekir, who is contracted to Lyon until the summer of 2020, has scored four times in 18 Ligue 1 appearances this season.

Lyon's French midfielder Nabil Fekir shoots the ball during the French L1 football match Lyon (OL) vs Guingamp (EAG) on November 9, 2014
Read Next:
Nabil Fekir favours Barcelona move
>
View our homepages for Nabil Fekir, Football
Your Comments
More Lyon News
Lyon's French forward Alexandre Lacazette celebrates after scoring a second goal during the French L1 football match between Lyon and Saint-Etienne at the Gerland stadium in Lyon, southeastern France, on November 8, 2015
Lyon: 'Alexandre Lacazette allowed to leave'
 Lyon's French midfielder Nabil Fekir shoots the ball during the French L1 football match Lyon (OL) vs Guingamp (EAG) on November 9, 2014
Lyon's Nabil Fekir open to La Liga move
 Lyon's French forward Alexandre Lacazette celebrates after scoring a second goal during the French L1 football match between Lyon and Saint-Etienne at the Gerland stadium in Lyon, southeastern France, on November 8, 2015
Alexandre Lacazette ready to leave Lyon
Depay: 'No problems with Mourinho'Evra 'to decide on future this week'Mourinho open to Memphis Depay returnLyon announce Memphis Depay captureLyon confirm "agreement in principle" for Depay
Man United, Lyon 'agree Depay deal'Mourinho 'halves Adnan Januzaj valuation'United 'reject £13m Memphis Depay bid'PSG considering bid for United attacker?Mourinho: 'Depay bid far from reasonable'
> Lyon Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1AS MonacoMonaco24174370234755
2Paris Saint-GermainPSG24155445172850
3Nice23147238182049
4Lyon22121940271337
5Saint-EtienneSt Etienne239952618836
6Bordeaux249962928136
7Marseille239682928133
8GuingampGuingamp238782827131
9Rennes238782327-431
10Toulouse2385102626029
11Lille2476112128-727
12Nancy227691725-827
13Montpellier HSCMontpellier2468103342-926
14Metz2275102237-1526
15NantesNantes2375111531-1626
16Caen2374122540-1525
17Dijon235993135-424
18Angers2365121932-1323
19Bastia2357112028-822
20Lorient2363142646-2021
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand