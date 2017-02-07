New Transfer Talk header

Liverpool 'enter race to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang'

Liverpool reportedly enter the race to sign sought-after Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who Jurgen Klopp took to the Westfalenstadion in 2013.
Liverpool have reportedly entered the race to sign in-demand Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Aubameyang is contracted to Dortmund until 2020 but recently hinted that he could leave the Westfalenstadion this summer, putting a host of Europe's top clubs on alert.

The 27-year-old is reportedly among the leading transfer targets for Manchester City and Real Madrid this summer having scored 101 goals in 167 appearances since joining Dortmund in 2013.

However, talkSPORT claims that Liverpool have made their interest known to the striker, with Jurgen Klopp having also signed the Gabon international for Dortmund three-and-a-half years ago.

Liverpool's hopes of signing the sought-after front man could hinge on whether or not they secure Champions League football this season having slipped out of the top four at the weekend.

The report goes on to say that Klopp will help fund the move by selling Daniel Sturridge to West Ham United when the transfer window reopens.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in action for Borussia Dortmund on December 15, 2015
Aubameyang hints at Dortmund exit
