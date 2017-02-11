Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren will reportedly undergo a scan on his knee injury amid concerns that he may have damaged ligaments.

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren will reportedly undergo a scan to determine the extent of his knee injury.

Lovren missed his side's dismal 2-0 defeat at the hands of Hull City on Saturday due to discomfort in his knee, and he will be assessed by the club's medical staff today.

Liverpool are reportedly concerned that the 27-year-old has sustained ligament damage, which would likely rule him out of Saturday's crunch match with Tottenham Hotspur.

The Liverpool squad returned to Melwood today following their loss to Hull, which saw them slip out of the top four and make their worst start to a calendar year since 1954, when the club ended up getting relegated.

Manager Jurgen Klopp was reportedly furious with his players following their performance at the KCOM Stadium, but decided that two days off would be more beneficial than having them in for extra training sessions.