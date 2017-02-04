Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reportedly "erupted" at his players at half time during their 2-0 defeat at struggling Hull City.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reportedly "erupted" at his players in an angry half-time team talk at Hull City on Saturday afternoon.

The Reds extended their woeful run of form in 2017, which has seen them claim just one win from 10 matches, with a shock 2-0 defeat at the relegation-threatened Tigers.

Marco Silva's side took the lead just before the break through debutant Alfred N'Diaye and according to The Mirror, the manner of the "soft" goal left Klopp "furious" during the interval.

The newspaper claims that the German coach was also "upset by his side's non-existent marking for Hull's corner in the build-up to the goal and their toothless display up front".

Speaking after the match, Klopp admitted that he was at a loss to explain the defeat, telling reporters: "I really need to think about what happened."

Next up for Klopp's side is a tough tie with title-chasers Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Saturday.