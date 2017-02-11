Harry Kane wary of "dangerous" Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is wary of a Liverpool backlash when his side visit Anfield on Saturday, with the Reds having won just one of their last 10 games.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has warned his side that Liverpool are still a "dangerous" team despite their poor form so far this year.

The Reds have made their worst start to a calendar year since 1954, winning just one of their opening 10 matches across all competitions, with that solitary victory coming against League Two side Plymouth Argyle in an FA Cup replay.

Jurgen Klopp's side will welcome an in-form Tottenham to Anfield on Saturday hoping to avoid falling seven points behind their opponents, and Kane is wary of a backlash from the Merseysiders.

"We feel like we're in good form, and Liverpool are struggling at the minute, but sometimes that's a dangerous place to be because they'll be fighting to get back to good form and get back to winning ways at home," he told talkSPORT.

"So we've got to be ready for that and prepared for that. It's a chance to go seven points clear of them if we beat them so we're fully focused and ready to go."

Liverpool's form has seen them drop out of the Premier League's top four, while Tottenham are second in the table.