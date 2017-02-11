Feb 11, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Anfield
Liverpool
vs.
SpursTottenham Hotspur

Harry Kane wary of "dangerous" Liverpool

Harry Kane celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur on December 28, 2016
© SilverHub
Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is wary of a Liverpool backlash when his side visit Anfield on Saturday, with the Reds having won just one of their last 10 games.
Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has warned his side that Liverpool are still a "dangerous" team despite their poor form so far this year.

The Reds have made their worst start to a calendar year since 1954, winning just one of their opening 10 matches across all competitions, with that solitary victory coming against League Two side Plymouth Argyle in an FA Cup replay.

Jurgen Klopp's side will welcome an in-form Tottenham to Anfield on Saturday hoping to avoid falling seven points behind their opponents, and Kane is wary of a backlash from the Merseysiders.

"We feel like we're in good form, and Liverpool are struggling at the minute, but sometimes that's a dangerous place to be because they'll be fighting to get back to good form and get back to winning ways at home," he told talkSPORT.

"So we've got to be ready for that and prepared for that. It's a chance to go seven points clear of them if we beat them so we're fully focused and ready to go."

Liverpool's form has seen them drop out of the Premier League's top four, while Tottenham are second in the table.

Harry Kane celebrates scoring for Spurs on September 18, 2016
Kane looking to build gap over Liverpool
>
Harry Kane celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur on December 28, 2016
 Dejan Lovren in action during the EFL Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Southampton on January 25, 2017
Dejan Lovren 'to undergo scan on knee injury'
 Ryan Sessegnon in action during the FA Cup game between Cardiff City and Fulham on January 8, 2017
Liverpool 'lead Ryan Sessegnon race'
Harry Kane celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur on December 28, 2016
 Hugo Lloris celebrates during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea on January 4, 2017
Report: Real Madrid turn attention to signing Hugo Lloris
 Mauricio Pochettino embraces Harry Kane as he leaves the field during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United on April 10, 2016
Harry Kane hails "ruthless" Mauricio Pochettino
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea24192351173459
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs24148246163050
3Manchester CityMan City24154549292049
4Arsenal24145552282447
5Liverpool24137452302246
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd24129336211545
7Everton24117640271340
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2410683229336
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2494113241-931
10Watford2486102940-1130
11Stoke CityStoke247892936-729
12Burnley2492132635-929
13Southampton2476112431-727
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Middlesbrough2449111927-821
16Leicester CityLeicester2456132441-1721
17Swansea CitySwansea2463152954-2521
18Hull City2455142247-2520
19Crystal Palace2454153245-1319
20Sunderland2454152442-1819
