Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has praised the progress the club have made since the arrival of manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Spurs have established themselves among the main contenders for the Premier League title over the past two seasons, finishing third last term and currently sitting second in the table behind runaway leaders Chelsea.

Kane believes that Pochettino has had a major impact in that regard due to his philosophy of introducing young players into the side, and the 23-year-old is confident that the club will go on to win silverware under the Argentine.

"A lot of the time he's calm, but he's very passionate. If he feels the problem isn't the game but is about our attitude, he'll tell us we need to work harder or play harder. He's emotional. And that's what we want - we all feel the same. We all want to win, we've all got the same goal. He's got two sides to him. He's very respectful - if you respect him, he'll show you respect back," he told ESPN FC.

"If you work hard for him, he'll give you his time. But he's ruthless if you cross him. If you don't want to work for him and you don't want to be a team player, you won't be part of the team. You can see how well we've progressed. We're one of the best teams in the league. Before [Pochettino arrived] we were playing for Champions League places, whereas now we're trying to win the title.

"The manager has done what needed to be done. He had faith in the young players, he had faith in players he could trust. It wasn't just about getting experience or players who had been there and done that. He had an idea in his mind of how he wanted to play - with a high-press and a high work-rate - and he knew he was going to get that from certain players.

"He brought some players in, he brought a few us up from the youth team and he got the balance spot on. We've got a very young team, a very strong team, we're hungry and we want to win. Hopefully we can go on and win some titles and trophies."

Spurs face Liverpool on Saturday looking to keep the pressure on Chelsea at the top of the table.