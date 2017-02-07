General view of White Hart Lane

Tottenham Hotspur

Harry Kane hails "ruthless" Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino embraces Harry Kane as he leaves the field during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United on April 10, 2016
© Getty Images
Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane praises the progress the club have made since the arrival of manager Mauricio Pochettino.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at 15:20 UK

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has praised the progress the club have made since the arrival of manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Spurs have established themselves among the main contenders for the Premier League title over the past two seasons, finishing third last term and currently sitting second in the table behind runaway leaders Chelsea.

Kane believes that Pochettino has had a major impact in that regard due to his philosophy of introducing young players into the side, and the 23-year-old is confident that the club will go on to win silverware under the Argentine.

"A lot of the time he's calm, but he's very passionate. If he feels the problem isn't the game but is about our attitude, he'll tell us we need to work harder or play harder. He's emotional. And that's what we want - we all feel the same. We all want to win, we've all got the same goal. He's got two sides to him. He's very respectful - if you respect him, he'll show you respect back," he told ESPN FC.

"If you work hard for him, he'll give you his time. But he's ruthless if you cross him. If you don't want to work for him and you don't want to be a team player, you won't be part of the team. You can see how well we've progressed. We're one of the best teams in the league. Before [Pochettino arrived] we were playing for Champions League places, whereas now we're trying to win the title.

"The manager has done what needed to be done. He had faith in the young players, he had faith in players he could trust. It wasn't just about getting experience or players who had been there and done that. He had an idea in his mind of how he wanted to play - with a high-press and a high work-rate - and he knew he was going to get that from certain players.

"He brought some players in, he brought a few us up from the youth team and he got the balance spot on. We've got a very young team, a very strong team, we're hungry and we want to win. Hopefully we can go on and win some titles and trophies."

Spurs face Liverpool on Saturday looking to keep the pressure on Chelsea at the top of the table.

Leicester City forward Riyad Mahrez in action during his side's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace at the King Power Stadium on October 22, 2016
Read Next:
Report: Spurs made Riyad Mahrez enquiry
>
View our homepages for Harry Kane, Mauricio Pochettino, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Mauricio Pochettino embraces Harry Kane as he leaves the field during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United on April 10, 2016
Harry Kane hails "ruthless" Mauricio Pochettino
 Hugo Lloris celebrates during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea on January 4, 2017
Report: Real Madrid turn attention to signing Hugo Lloris
 Leicester City forward Riyad Mahrez in action during his side's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace at the King Power Stadium on October 22, 2016
Report: Tottenham Hotspur made Riyad Mahrez enquiry
Kane looking to build gap over LiverpoolPochettino: 'Spurs still in title race'Kane "delighted" with win over BoroResult: Kane fires Spurs past MiddlesbroughTeam News: Hugo Lloris back for Spurs
Live Commentary: Tottenham 1-0 Middlesbrough - as it happenedPochettino: 'Spurs must be ready to pounce'Pochettino: Alli "very happy" at SpursRose to see specialist about knee injurySherwood: 'Alli similar to Lampard'
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea24192351173459
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs24148246163050
3Manchester CityMan City24154549292049
4Arsenal24145552282447
5Liverpool24137452302246
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd24129336211545
7Everton24117640271340
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2410683229336
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2494113241-931
10Watford2486102940-1130
11Stoke CityStoke247892936-729
12Burnley2492132635-929
13Southampton2476112431-727
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Middlesbrough2449111927-821
16Leicester CityLeicester2456132441-1721
17Swansea CitySwansea2463152954-2521
18Hull City2455142247-2520
19Crystal Palace2454153245-1319
20Sunderland2454152442-1819
> Full Version