Feb 11, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Anfield
Liverpool
vs.
SpursTottenham Hotspur

Harry Kane looking to open seven-point gap over Liverpool

Harry Kane celebrates scoring for Spurs on September 18, 2016
© SilverHub
Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane challenges his side to build a seven-point gap over Liverpool with victory at Anfield on Saturday.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, February 6, 2017 at 15:09 UK

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has challenged his side to open up a seven-point gap ahead of Liverpool when the two sides meet at Anfield on Saturday.

Tottenham's victory over Middlesbrough at the weekend - courtesy of a Kane penalty - was enough to see them consolidate their place in second after both Arsenal and Liverpool had lost earlier in the day.

However, Spurs remain nine points adrift of relentless league leaders Chelsea, and Kane admitted that he does not know whether Antonio Conte's side will be able to be caught over the final 14 games of the season.

"It is a important game for us. We want to build the gap on Liverpool and if we beat them next week then we go seven points clear of them. That is what we want to try to do. We want to catch Chelsea and it's important that we stay as high up the table as possible. If we can build gaps over other teams behind us, that is the important thing," he told reporters.

"It is not down to us. We don't know if Chelsea are catchable. All we can do is win our games. Hopefully they drop a few points here and there. They look good at the moment. But it was an important win [against Middlesbrough] and after a couple of other teams dropped points.

"We want to start building the gap from the others and push Chelsea all the way and see how they cope. Chelsea have that gap at the moment. But Liverpool dropped points against Hull, and Arsenal against Watford. It happens in the Premier League. There is a long way to go."

Spurs are unbeaten in their last 11 matches in all competitions, including nine wins, whereas Liverpool have won just one of 10 games since the turn of the year.

Harry Kane celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur on December 28, 2016
Your Comments
