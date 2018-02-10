Team GB's Elise Christie: 'I made statement in first round'

British short-track speed skater Elise Christie says that she made 'a statement' with her performance in the first round of the 500m.
Short-track speed skater Elise Christie has admitted that she was delighted with her performance in her opening race of the 500m at the Winter Olympics.

Christie set a new Olympic record in her heat, but the mark only lasted for 15 minutes as South Korea's Choi Min-jeong recorded a new best time.

However, after suffering a triple disqualification in Sochi four years ago, Christie has acknowledged that she was pleased to 'make a statement' in her first outing in Pyeongchang.

The 27-year-old told BBC Sport "I'm not going to lie, I don't think I've been as nervous as that for about six years. I think because everybody back home has been so excited to see me skate again, I thought, 'maybe I can't do this.' But I did.

"Racing hasn't gone well this year because of injuries so I wanted to put a statement out there to say, 'I'm back, I think I've showed them'.

"My best race is the 1,000m so I'm trying to build into that really. I'm not quite at full fitness yet. I just want to get it done and go out there and do it again. I feel quite good. It's going to be tough though. It's about getting the preparation in between done properly."

The quarter-finals of the 500m take place on Tuesday.

