GB's Ormerod ruled out of Winter Olympics

The British Olympic Association has announced that snowboard athlete Katie Ormerod has been ruled out of the Winter Olympics.

Ormerod had intended to represent Team GB despite sustaining a minor fracture to her wrist earlier this week, but the 20-year-old has suffered a further blow after severely fracturing her right heel.

Team GB's Chef de Mission Mike Hay said: "We are deeply sorry for Katie and her fellow snowboarders who have lost a valued member of their close-knit team.

"She is a world class competitor across both disciplines and we are desperately disappointed for her. From everyone at Team GB we wish her all the best for her recovery."

Ormerod had been scheduled to take part in the slopestyle event on Sunday, but she will now undergo surgery on her latest injury on Friday.