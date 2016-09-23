Rio 2016 Olympics
Great Britain

Mike Hay named Team GB chef de mission for Pyeongchang 2018

Hay named Team GB chef for Pyeongchang 2018
The British Olympic Association announces that Mike Hay will be Team GB's chef de mission for the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.
Last Updated: Friday, September 23, 2016 at 19:00 UK

The British Olympic Association has announced that Mike Hay will be Team GB's chef de mission for the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

The 53-year-old has been chosen by the BOA to lead a second Games following Sochi 2014, where Britain claimed four medals.

Hay himself is an experienced winner having won five European titles and two World Championship silver medals in curling.

"To be asked to lead Team GB again is a huge honour and I'm delighted to be chef de mission for Pyeongchang 2018," said Hay.

"The success of the team four years ago gave the nation great cause to be proud of our winter Olympians and helped put winter sport at the forefront of our sporting landscape.

"Winter sport has always been a great passion of mine and, coupled with the experience from Sochi 2014, I hope we can once again deliver a fantastic Games for our athletes."

Snowboard big air, speed skating mass start, curling mixed doubles and alpine skiing team event have been added to the calendar for the 2018 Games.

Chef de Mission Mike Hay of Great Britain speaks during a Team GB press conference ahead of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics on February 6, 2014
expand
 