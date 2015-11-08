Rio 2016 Olympics
Crowd generic

Great Britain

Elise Christie wins 500m gold at Toronto World Cup

Elise Christie takes gold at World Cup
© Getty Images
Great Britain's Elise Christie wins 500m gold in the short track speed skating at the Toronto World Cup in Canada.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, November 9, 2015 at 20:57 UK

Great Britain's short track speed skater Elise Christie has won 500m gold at the Toronto World Cup.

Her time of 44.670 seconds narrowly pipped European champion Lara van Ruijven and Olympic silver medallist Fan Kexin, who raced in 44.9 and 56.1 seconds respectively.

Christie, 25, was controversially disqualified three times at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, but won two silver medals at last season's World Championships.

"I am super happy because I didn't think I'd even be here racing yet, never mind picking up a medal," Christie told reporters. "Thank you to everyone who has supported me and helped me get back."

Christie has only just returned to the ice following ankle surgery in August after a collision with a teammate.

Elise Christie of Great Britain reacts after the Short Track Speed Skating Ladies' 500 m Final on day 6 of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics at at Iceberg Skating Palace on February 13, 2014
Read Next:
Christie makes history in Russia
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Elise Christie, Lara van Ruijven, Fan Kexin, Winter Sports
Your Comments
More Great Britain News
Newly confirmed BOA Chief Executive Officer Bill Sweeney poses in October in London on October 7, 2013
British Olympic Association: 'Plans in place to evacuate Team GB from Winter Olympics'
 IAAF Ambassador Colin Jackson attends the IAAF Ambassador Programme Press Conference during Day Four of the 14th IAAF World Athletics Championships Moscow 2013 at Luzhniki Stadium on August 13, 2013
Former Olympic hurdler Colin Jackson comes out as gay
 Britain's Mo Farah celebrates with a 'mobot' pose after winning the final of the men's 5000 metres athletics event at the 2015 IAAF World Championships at the 'Bird's Nest' National Stadium in Beijing on August 29, 2015
Result: Mo Farah bows out with victory at Birmingham Diamond League meeting
Rutherford withdraws from World ChampionshipsResult: Adam Peaty defends world titleSotherton to be upgraded to Beijing bronzeGB medallist Germaine Mason killed in motorbike crashOlympic champion Jason Kenny 'considering retirement'
Olympic champion Rowsell Shand retiresRutherford conned out of £48,000 by former managerResult: Daley, Goodfellow finish fourth in BeijingSeven sports fail in funding cut appealsDavis Cup umpire undergoes eye surgery
> Great Britain Homepage
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 