Great Britain have won the silver medal in the men's curling at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics after a narrow 5-4 defeat to Sweden in the final.

The team of Bruce Mouat, Bobby Lammie, Grant Hardie and Hammy McMillan Jr took the Scandinavians to an 11th end on Saturday but were ultimately undone 5-4 by Niklas Edin's men.

GB opened with the hammer in the first end but could only muster one point before Sweden moved into a 2-1 lead, with neither nation giving too much away in the early exchanges.

After two scoreless ends in the fifth and sixth, Edin and Sweden began to make a number of errors to allow GB to steal one in the seventh end, and the two sides could not be separated at 4-4 after 10 ends.

Edin's penultimate stone in the 11th end came up just short for Sweden, allowing Mouat the chance to take out two stones and keep GB's hopes of Olympic gold alive.

However, the 27-year-old could not take two out of the house as Sweden gained the gold medal-winning point, with Edin finishing atop the podium at the third attempt after bronze in 2014 and silver in 2018.

GB's silver in the men's curling represents their first medal of the Beijing 2022 Games as the women's team now prepare to go for gold against Japan on Sunday.