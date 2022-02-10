 MX23RW : Thursday, February 10 11:23:44| >> :120:7683:7683:
Winter Olympics header Beijing 2022

Beijing 2022

Great Britain defeat Italy in opening men's curling match

By , Senior Reporter | 2h
Great Britain defeat Italy in opening men's curling match
© Reuters
Great Britain's men's curling team sink Italy 7-5 in their opening round-robin match of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Great Britain's men's curling team opened their Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics account in strong style with a 7-5 win over Italy on Thursday.

The team of Bruce Mouat, Grant Hardie, Bobby Lammie and Hammy McMillan Jr could not be separated from their counterparts at the halfway point with the scores level at 3-3, but a steal for two points in the seventh end proved decisive.

GB just about managed to take the final point of the contest with the hammer in the 10th end, with Mouat's team now seeking to make it two wins from two against the USA on Friday.

Speaking to BBC Sport after the win, skip Mouat said: "I was looking forward to them [my team] getting to experience it. We obviously didn't have the best of starts but we settled into it and got going. This is where I feel at home with the boys and I'm happy to be back on the ice with them.

"Winning the first few games is always important to get that momentum going for the week. Italy's always going to be a tough opponent, they're going to be on a high with their medal [in the mixed doubles] last week. We had to come out and perform and we're really chuffed that we did."

Hardie added: "They [Italy] are a very good team but we knew that we'd get our chances in the second half which we did - Bruce made a couple of great shots to take advantage of their misses and we had control coming home."

However, GB's women fell to a 6-5 defeat to Switzerland after 11 ends in their opening game, with Sweden now lying in wait for Eve Muirhead's team later on Thursday.

ID:477710:1false2false3false:QQ:: from db desktop :LenBod:collect2681:

Click here for more stories about Bruce Mouat

Click here for more stories about Great Britain

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Did you know...?
Great Britain's Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat pictured at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics on February 7, 2022
Read Next:
GB miss out on bronze in Winter Olympics mixed doubles curling
>
Read more about Bruce Mouat Grant Hardie Bobby Lammie Hammy McMillan Jr Eve Muirhead Winter Sports

rhs 2.0
Media Mole RHS news promo
Channel 5 confirms Home and Away future
Channel 5 confirms Home and Away future -  15h
In Full: Netflix UK's most-watched TV shows and films (Jan 31-Feb 6)
In Full: Netflix UK's most-watched TV shows and films (Jan 31-Feb 6) -  14h
Tinder Swindler victims launch GoFundMe appeal
Tinder Swindler victims launch GoFundMe appeal -  14h
Susie Amy to make guest return to Hollyoaks
Susie Amy to make guest return to Hollyoaks -  1d
Doctor Alex splits from girlfriend after one year
Doctor Alex splits from girlfriend after one year -  15h

Subscribe to our Newsletter


Match previews - Daily
Transfer Talk Daily
Morning Briefing (7am UTC)
Ultra close-up image of Kevin De Bruyne [NOT FOR USE IN ARTICLES]Get the latest transfer news, match previews and news direct to your inbox!





 