Team GB reach men's curling final to guarantee first medal of Winter Olympics

By , Editor | 7m
Great Britain guaranteed first medal of Winter Olympics
© Reuters
Great Britain are guaranteed their first medal of the Winter Olympics in the men's curling.

Great Britain have reached the final of the men's curling at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing to guarantee their first medal of the Games.

Bruce Mouat's side overcame the reigning Olympic champions USA 8-4 to seal their place in Saturday's final, where they are now guaranteed at least a silver medal.

The quartet of Mouat, Grant Hardie, Bobby Lammie and Hammy McMillan had beaten Canada 5-2 earlier in the day to secure top spot in the round robin stage, setting up the semi-final against USA.

A tactical contest, which saw blanks for both sides in three successive ends from the sixth to the eighth, finally opened up in the ninth end when a string of American errors allowed Britain to edge further in front.

USA captain John Shuster controversially sacrificed his final stone in the ninth end to give up the point that left Britain with a 6-4 lead heading into the final end, backing himself to pick up at least two with the hammer.

However, the risk did not pay off as Mouat's side successfully defended their advantage, eventually running out 8-4 winners.

The result means that Britain are now guaranteed at least a silver medal, although they will hope to turn that into gold when they face Sweden in Saturday's final.

The medal is Britain's first of the 2022 Winter Olympics, preventing the nation from suffering their first medalless Games since 1992.

Team GB's women's could also be in line for a medal, having qualified for the semi-finals earlier on Thursday.

Bobby Lammie of Britain and Hammy McMillan of Britain in action on February 15, 2022
Great Britain qualify for men's curling semi-finals
