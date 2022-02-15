 MX23RW : Tuesday, February 15 17:49:50| >> :60:115:115:
Great Britain beat Sweden to qualify for men's curling semi-finals

By , Editor | 2h
Great Britain qualify for men's curling semi-finals
© Reuters
Great Britain book their place in the semi-finals of the men's curling at the 2022 Winter Olympics with two games to spare courtesy of a 7-5 victory over Sweden.

Great Britain have booked their spot in the semi-finals of the men's curling event at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Bruce Mouat's side entered the competition second in the standings, but came up against unbeaten world champions Sweden in their toughest match of the Games so far.

However, the quartet of Mouat, Grant Hardie, Bobby Lammie and Hammy McMillan won 7-5 in an engrossing encounter to seal their place in the knockout rounds with two games to spare.

"That was probably our best performance. We came out the blocks really well," captain Mouat told BBC Sport.

"We put them under pressure first two ends, got the jump on them and continued from that line of play. I'm really happy with how it went."

Great Britain's women also picked up a valuable victory, keeping their semi-final hopes alive with a crucial 10-4 triumph over Japan.

The women's team would likely make it through to the last four with victories over China and the Russian Olympic Committee, while the men face ROC and Canada in their final two matches.

Both sides are looking to provide Britain's first medal in Beijing and prevent a first medalless Games since 1992.

Bobby Lammie of Britain and Hammy Mcmillan of Britain in action at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics on February 10, 2022
