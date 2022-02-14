Team GB duo Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson finish 10th in the ice dance final at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, with France taking gold.

Team GB duo Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson have finished 10th in the ice dance final at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The mixed pairing were given a total score of 191.64, having added 115.19 for their free dance on Monday to their 76.45 for their rhythm dance.

Fear and Gibson skated to the Lion King soundtrack in their free dance, with their score being enough to secure a top-10 finish on their Olympic debuts.

"I feel such confidence leaving this experience; we completed two really good performances at the Olympics," Fear told BBC Sport.

"It can be daunting but knowing we can do it just fills us with optimism. Knowing we've done it well is the biggest thing, we didn't shy away from the experience."

France's four-time world champions Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron lived up to their billing as favourites to take gold with a final score of 226.98.

Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov of the Russian Olympic Committee took the silver medal, while bronze went to American duo Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue.