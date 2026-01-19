Preview: Newcastle United vs PSV Eindhoven - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 19 Jan 2026 18:05

Newcastle United will look to strengthen their push for a top eight place in the Champions League league phase when they welcome PSV Eindhoven to St James' Park on Wednesday.

The hosts are 12th and two points adrift of the top eight, while the visitors are 21st and hold just a two-point lead over 25th-placed Benfica.

Match preview

Newcastle United may be enduring a difficult Premier League campaign, recording nine wins, six draws and suffering seven defeats in 22 games, but the Magpies have been superb in cup competitions this term.

Eddie Howe's side have progressed into the semi-finals of the EFL Cup, although Newcastle trail Manchester City after the first leg loss, and have secured their place in the fourth round of the FA Cup after beating Bournemouth.

The Magpies have also enjoyed their time on the European stage, winning three, drawing one and losing two of their six league phase fixtures, meaning they sit 12th in the standings with 10 points and trail the top eight by only two points.

Now with just two league phase fixtures remaining, Newcastle will be looking to record back-to-back wins in an attempt to push into the top eight places, starting with Wednesday's meeting against PSV before taking on the reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain in their final game.

The Magpies will have to end a two-game winless run in the Champions League, while they have also failed to win any of their last three games in normal time, losing 2-0 to Manchester City and drawing 0-0 with Wolverhampton Wanderers and 3-3 with Bournemouth - going on to win on penalties.

© Imago

While Newcastle will be the favourites to end that winless run, the Magpies will expect a difficult clash with PSV Eindhoven, especially as the Red and Whites are unbeaten away from home in the league phase.

Peter Bosz's side have drawn to Bayer Leverkusen and Olympiacos away from home in the Champions League, while they also recorded a sensational 4-1 triumph over Liverpool at Anfield.

The victory over Liverpool is one of two highly impressive PSV results in the league phase, with Bosz's men also defeating Napoli 6-2 on matchday three, although that is the only result they have managed at their home ground, losing to Atletico Madrid and Union Saint-Gilloise in their other two home fixtures.

Outside of the Champions League, PSV have also been superb in the Eredivisie, sitting at the top of the standings thanks to winning 17 of their 19 league games, alongside one draw and only one defeat.

As a result, PSV hold a significant 16 point lead over second-placed Feyenoord, and they will look to draw confidence from their domestic form when they take on Newcastle United on Wednesday.

Newcastle United Champions League form:

Newcastle United form (all competitions):

PSV Eindhoven Champions League form:

PSV Eindhoven form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Every Second Media

Newcastle are anticipated to be without several players due to injury concerns, including Dan Burn, Emil Krafth, William Osula, Valentino Livramento, Fabian Schar, Jacob Murphy and Jamaal Lascelles.

Off the back of a miserable 0-0 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers at the weekend, Howe could look to make changes to the starting 11, especially in attack, meaning Anthony Elanga and Yoane Wissa could start ahead of Anthony Gordon and Nick Woltemade.

Further back, a similar defence could start, featuring Lewis Hall, Sven Botman and Malick Thiaw, but Lewis Miley could replace Kieran Trippier at right-back.

Meanwhile, PSV are similarly expected to be without numerous players, with Ruben van Bommel, Alassane Plea, Myron Boadu, Nick Olij, Ricardo Pepi and Sergino Dest all unlikely to feature due to injury.

Following their sixth straight victory across all competitions, Bosz could name an unchanged team against Newcastle, including goalscorers Ivan Perisic and Paul Wanner.

Newcastle United possible starting lineup:

Pope; Miley, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Elanga, Wissa, Barnes

PSV Eindhoven possible starting lineup:

Kovar; Sildillia, Schouten, Gasiorowski, Junior; Veerman, Wanner; Perisic, Til, Driouech; Bajraktarevic

We say: Newcastle United 2-2 PSV Eindhoven

Newcastle are at their best when playing at St James' Park, but PSV Eindhoven are unbeaten on the road in the Champions League, including a stunning 4-1 victory over Liverpool at Anfield.

As a result, we expect a hard-fought encounter that we believe will ultimately end all square.

