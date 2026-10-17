Preview: Monza vs Cagliari - prediction, team news, lineups

Aiming to set a new club record, high-flying Cagliari continue their Serie A campaign on Monday evening, when they visit newly promoted Monza.

Boosted by holding Juventus on home turf last week, the Sardinian side will now seek a fifth straight away win.

Match preview

After five rounds, Cagliari surprisingly sat two points above fallen giants Juve, and they maintained that margin last week.

Daniel Maldini's latest goal put the hosts ahead in Sardinia, before the Bianconeri fought back to earn a point from an entertaining 1-1 draw.

That left Cagliari in fourth place, within three points of top spot, extending a fine start to the 2026-27 campaign.

Fabio Pisacane's side have only conceded three goals in Serie A, plus two in last month's Coppa Italia loss to Hellas Verona.

Unbeaten across their last four fixtures, another positive result on Monday would see Cagliari go five top-flight games without defeat for the first time since 2022.

Recent form certainly suggests that they can: with a run dating back to last term, the Rossoblu have already equalled a 61-year-old club record of four consecutive away wins in Serie A.

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Furthermore, newly promoted Monza lost both meetings - 2-1 at home and 3-0 away - on their most recent season in Italy's top flight.

The Brianzoli are also trailing nine points behind Cagliari in the table, after last week's 3-1 loss to in-form Lazio.

Any chance of springing an upset at Stadio Olimpico all but evaporated when Lorenzo Lucchesi was sent off before half time, with Monza already trailing by two.

So, after their first six games back in the top tier, last term's Serie B playoff winners only have four points on the board, leaving them stuck inside the drop zone.

Aside from coming through two cup ties, they have struggled to build momentum under new boss Ivan Juric, leaking an average of more than two goals per game.

Monza Serie A form:

Monza form (all competitions):

Cagliari Serie A form:

Cagliari form (all competitions):

Team News

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Following his full time flare-up with Luciano Spalletti last weekend, Pisacane must serve a touchline ban on Monday.

Cagliari's head coach is likely to keep a settled side, even though Kevin Carlos and Alessandro Deiola have recently returned from injury. Mattia Felici, Yael Trepy and Riyad Idrissi are still absent.

Set to support Paul Mendy up front, Maldini scored seven goals in 31 league games for Monza, and he has already netted four for the Rossoblu this season.

Monza's attack will be led by Portuguese striker Gustavo Varela, who also has four top-flight goals to his name.

The hosts are missing several men, with Lucchesi suspended and others currently sidelined by injury.

Captain Matteo Pessina and Roma loanee Jan Ziolkowski are both ruled out, but wing-backs Idrissa Toure and Patrick Ciurria are much closer to returning.

Monza possible starting lineup:

Tornqvist; Kouadio, Goglichidze, Carboni; Birindelli, Akinsanmiro, Folorunsho, Mangas; Ngonge, Robinson; Varela

Cagliari possible starting lineup:

Caprile; Pedro, Mina, Rodriguez, Obert; Adopo, Winks, Romano; Fazzini, Maldini; Mendy

We say: Monza 1-2 Cagliari

Previously known as weak travellers, Cagliari have been one of the best away sides in Italy between the end of last season and the start of this term.

With Monza struggling to meet the demands of Serie A, the Rossoblu's latest trip to the mainland will yield another three points.

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