Preview: Marseille vs Rennes - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Nolan | 01 Feb 2026 23:57 , Last updated: 02 Feb 2026 04:11

The Orange Velodrome is set to be the backdrop for an all-Ligue 1 clash in the Coupe de France's round of 16 on Tuesday, when Marseille host Rennes.

Les Olympiens are looking for their 11th Coupe de France crown, while Les Rennais are dreaming of lifting the trophy for a fourth time.

Match preview

After finishing runners-up in the league last season, Roberto De Zerbi's Marseille looked on course to challenge for the top-flight title once again, but their recent form has seen them slip away from leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

With that in mind, Les Olympiens' best chance of silverware could be in the Coupe de France, where they started strongly by thrashing Bourg-Peronnas 6-0 before hammering sixth-tier Bayeux 9-0 in the round of 32 on January 13.

De Zerbi opted to play a number of first-team stars in that latest cup outing, but given that OM have already progressed further than in 2024-25 when they reached the round of 32, the boss could name an even stronger lineup on Tuesday.

However, Marseille come into this game in lacklustre form, having lost two, drawn one and won just one of their four most recent clashes across all competitions, not to mention that the hosts have tasted defeat in two of their last three on their own turf.

That being said, fans will head to the ground with some hope considering that Les Olympiens are on a four-match unbeaten streak domestically, winning three before their 2-2 stalemate with Paris FC on Saturday.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Meanwhile, Rennes are enjoying a much stronger campaign in 2025-26 than last term, and fans of Habib Beye's side would be delighted with a cup run alongside their ongoing push for European football in Ligue 1.

Les Rennais reached the Coupe de France's round of 32 in 2024-25, where they were eliminated with a disappointing 1-0 defeat against second-division Troyes.

This time around, Beye's men have beaten fifth-tier Les Sables 3-0 and fourth-tier US Chantilly 3-1 on their way to the round of 16, though supporters will be wary that the club faces their toughest test yet in midweek.

Adding to those concerns will be the fact that Rennes conceded first against Chantilly, and only managed to score after the Championnat National 2 side had Sambou Yatabare sent off.

To make matters worse, Les Rennais have prevailed just once against top-flight opposition in 2026 - downing Lille 2-0 on January 3 - as well as losing back-to-back league games without scoring ahead of this clash, including a 4-0 battering by Monaco on Saturday.

On the other hand, the visitors have been beaten just three times from their 10 away matches in Ligue 1 this season, and those travelling to the game could take heart from Rennes' proven resilience on the road.

Marseille Coupe de France form:

W

W

Marseille form (all competitions):

Rennes Coupe de France form:

Rennes form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Marseille will be without left-back Emerson in midweek as he continues his recovery from the thigh injury he sustained in mid-January, so expect to see Igor Paixao start at left wing-back, with Timothy Weah on the right.

Between the wide men, De Zerbi could select Leonardo Balerdi, Benjamin Pavard and Facundo Medina at centre-back if he wishes to play a strong XI in the cup, resting Nayef Aguerd.

As for Rennes, midfielder Valentin Rongier missed the game against Monaco due to a calf injury, but he is closing in on a return to action.

If Les Rennais' captain makes the squad, then he is unlikely to start, though Djaoui Cisse, Mahdi Camara and Quentin Merlin should be on hand to feature in the middle third.

Elsewhere, 20-year-old centre-back Jeremy Jacquet is reportedly set to sign for Premier League champions Liverpool in a deal worth up to £60m, and while it is thought that he will be returning to Beye's side for the remainder of 2025-26, his availability for Tuesday is uncertain.

Jacquet would be likely to form a defensive trio with Lilian Brassier and Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal if he is ready, but if not, then Alidu Seidu may take his place.

Marseille possible starting lineup:

De Lange; Pavard, Balerdi, Medina; Weah, Hojbjerg, Timber, Paixao; Greenwood, Traore; Gouiri

Rennes possible starting lineup:

Samba; Seidu, Boudlal, Brassier; Frankowski, Camara, Cisse, Merlin, Tamari; Lepaul, Embolo

We say: Marseille 2-1 Rennes

Marseille have been out of sorts in recent weeks, but the hosts will be keen to progress in the cup given it represents their best chance at silverware this season.

Rennes have also been lacklustre in 2026, but considering their resilience away from home, they could put up a fight, so expect to see a close-fought contest regardless of the result.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.