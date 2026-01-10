Preview: Bayeux vs Marseille - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 10 Jan 2026 17:18

The biggest mismatch on paper in the Coupe de France round of 32 will see sixth-tier side Bayeux aim to upset Marseille, on Tuesday at Stade Michel d'Ornano in Caen.

Last month, Bayeux hung onto a 2-1 win over Blois to advance into this round, while OM clobbered Bourg-en-Bresse 6-0 in their opening match of this tournament.

Match preview

In what is sure to be the biggest match in their history, the little club from Normandy can pull off what might go down as the biggest upset in this competition.

Eric Fouda’s men are the only regional club remaining at the Coupe de France this season, having pulled off a series of narrow victories to get to this point.

They have won their last four matches at this tournament by just a single goal, and this is the furthest they have ever gone in the competition.

With a win on Tuesday, this side could become the first French regional club to make the last 16 of this tournament since Strasbourg Koenigshoffen and Pays de Cassel in 2023.

They have won all of their matches at home in the Coupe de France so far, conceding a goal or fewer on two of those occasions.

Bayeux have punched well above their weight in the competition so far, including a 3-2 triumph over third-tier side Caen, whose majority owner is French superstar Kylian Mbappe.

© Imago / PsnewZ

Fresh off a heartbreaking defeat in the Trophee des Champions final, Marseille will seek to get back on track, beginning on Tuesday.

Roberto De Zerbi was minutes away from claiming his first trophy since taking charge of this team, only for Paris Saint-Germain to equalise in the fifth minute of stoppage time and win on penalties.

Les Olympiens have won two of their previous three away matches across all competitions, netting a combined 11 goals over that stretch.

The round of 32 has been an Achilles heel for them of late, with Marseille exiting at this stage in each of the past two Coupe de France campaigns.

That said, they have not been eliminated by a side in a lower division than them since Annecy stunned them at home in the 2023 quarter-finals.

Marseille have not lost away from home to a lower-tiered team in this competition since tier-five club Canet Roussillon shocked them 2-1 in the 2021 round of 32.

Bayeux Coupe de France form:

Marseille Coupe de France form:

Marseille form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / PsnewZ

In their victory over Blois, Bayeux made two changes to their starting 11 with Benjamin Renaux and Romain Guillotte replacing Enzo Autin and Theo Le Calve.

Quentin Mayette and Renaux found the back of the net for them against Blois, enabling them to advance into this stage.

On the Marseille side, Ruben Blanco remains doubtful with a sore knee, while Nayef Aguerd is still on international duty for Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Tadjidine Mmadi, Bilal Nadir, Igor Paixao, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Mason Greenwood and Leonardo Balerdi all scored in their convincing opening match triumph of this competition in December.

Bayeux possible starting lineup:

Lecanu; Delain, Lefevre, Jouan, Lemasson, Mayette; Sylla, Benalal, Aubel; Renaux, Guillotte

Marseille possible starting lineup:

de Lange; Palmieri, Egan-Riley, Pavard; Weah, O’Riley, Vermeeren, Paixao; Gomes; Maupay, Gouiri

We say: Bayeux 0-8 Marseille

While upsets have been known to happen at the Coupe de France, Bayeux are facing a Marseille side who have feasted on inferior opposition in this competition, and it is difficult to see anything other than a blowout on Tuesday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.