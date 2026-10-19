Next Man Utd manager: Why fresh twist could accelerate Michael Carrick exit amid sack pressure

Manchester United could be forced to make a quick managerial change if they wish to appoint Antonio Conte as Michael Carrick’s successor, according to reports.

The Red Devils appeared to be on the up when Carrick took the reigns at Old Trafford in January and steered the club back into the Champions League courtesy of a third-placed finish in the Premier League last season.

However, Man United have since made their worst start to a campaign since 1986, collecting just seven points from their seven top-flight matches this season and posting only one win from seven across all competitions.

The pressure continues to mount on Carrick, who admitted after Man United’s 1-1 draw at Leeds on Sunday that the club’s situation "doesn't look great"

Carrick is also “encouraged by a lot of things” and remains confident that his team will “go on a good run”, but time could be running out for the 45-year-old.

© Imago / Giuseppe Maffia

Man Utd may face competition from Juventus to appoint Conte

Recent reports have suggested that Man United chiefs have identified Fabian Hurzeler as the 'standout Premier League candidate' should they decide to part ways with Carrick, with the Brighton boss recently reacting to speculation over his future.

Another name said to be in the running for the Old Trafford hotseat is former Chelsea and Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte, who has been out of work since leaving Napoli in the summer.

While Conte is believed to be open to joining Man United, a swift approach may be required by the Red Devils if they wish to appoint the Italian and prevent Juventus swooping in instead.

Italian media has talked up the prospect of Conte returning to Juve for a second spell in charge of the club where he won three Serie A titles between 2011 and 2014, and previously made 419 appearances as a player between 1991 and 2004.

This comes at a time when current Juventus head coach Luciano Spalletti is facing intense scrutiny following a 3-0 home defeat to Lazio on Sunday, leaving the Old Lady eight points behind Serie A leaders and reigning champions Inter Milan.

© Iconsport / Matteo Ciambelli/DeFodi Images

Juve or Man Utd? Conte ready to lead a ‘fallen giant’ back to glory

"Even more than the Halloween-like standings; Juve are eighth, eight points off the top, after just seven games. Spalletti doesn't have the sense of resignation in his DNA. But yesterday, the Juventus world certainly fell asleep dreaming of Antonio Conte,” as quoted by La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Corriere dello Sport wrote: "Luciano Spalletti is starting to feel the pinch of a delicate and unpredictable situation, and who, above all, feels the echo of rumours about Antonio Conte creeping into the corridors of Continassa: face it, Lucio, if this is the way things are going, it will be the soundtrack to your hot autumn."

Speculation over a possible move for Conte to either Juventus or Man United has grown since he admitted that he would be interested in taking charge of a ‘fallen giant’.

"I'd like to go to one of these clubs to dust off that history and make it shine once more,” Conte told The Athletic. “Clubs where there's pressure, where, ultimately, you know full well that you're not going there just to take part, but to compete."

Man United travel to Italy to take on Como in the Champions League on Wednesday before playing host to Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday, with Carrick seemingly in desperate need of a victory if he wishes to keep hold of his job.