Man United managerial latest: Antonio Conte drops hint over future amid Michael Carrick speculation

Antonio Conte has suggested that he would be interested in taking charge of Manchester United amid the uncertainty surrounding Michael Carrick's future at the helm.

Man United have had an underwhelming start to the season, and there is already uncertainty surrounding Carrick, with the Englishman in need of a positive result in Saturday's Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

According to Calciomercato, Conte is at the top of Man United's wishlist, should the club decide that Carrick cannot continue, and it is understood that 'initial contacts have been made' with the Italian's representatives.

The 57-year-old was previously in charge of Chelsea between July 2016 and July 2018, winning the Premier League title and FA Cup during his time at Stamford Bridge, before managing Tottenham Hotspur between November 2021 and March 2023.

Conte's last managerial position was at Napoli between June 2024 and May 2026, and he has expressed a desire to take charge of a fallen giant.

© Imago

Man United-linked Conte discusses future plans

"If you go to a club where the history speaks for itself - a history made up of trophies, league titles and victories - you can only honour that history in one way: by having the ambition to bring that club back, if it isn't there today, to fight for those goals," Conte told The Athletic.

"I know full well that only one team can win every year, but I must carry in my heart, and instil in the hearts of the fans, my players and my directors, that spark, that hope that makes you say, "we can win". You only make history by winning.

"There are many clubs that have somewhat lost sight of their history. I'd like to go to one of these clubs to dust off that history and make it shine once more. Clubs where there's pressure, where, ultimately, you know full well that you're not going there just to take part, but to compete.

"In England today they’re using bazookas, while everywhere else they’re still using a pistol. But we also need to be careful about how the money is spent.

"That’s why we were talking earlier about making the right assessments, about having a vision, because you may well have the money, but you have to spend it wisely."

© Iconsport / SUSA

Will Man United sack Carrick?

Man United are currently down in 12th spot in the Premier League table, having picked up only five points from their opening five matches of the campaign.

The Red Devils are also already out of the EFL Cup, and there is undeniably pressure on Carrick to oversee a huge improvement in the coming weeks.

Should matters not improve, Man United chiefs may have a big decision to make.

Conte is believed to be on the club's radar when it comes to potential replacements, but it would be a huge risk given his explosive personality.