Next Man United manager: Fabian Hurzeler responds to speculation as Michael Carrick pressure mounts

Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Fabian Hurzeler has responded to speculation linking him with the Manchester United job amid uncertainty over Michael Carrick’s long-term future.

Carrick inspired an impressive upturn in form as Red Devils boss during the second half of last season, helping the club finish third in the Premier League and qualify for the Champions League.

However, Man United have since made their worst-ever start to a campaign, losing four of their opening nine games in all competitions.

Sitting down in 13th place in the Premier League table after just one win in six matches, Man United suffered a 2-0 away defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday to pile more pressure on Carrick.

Recent reports have suggested that Man United chief have already lined up potential candidates to replace Carrick should performances and results fail to improve.

Hurzeler is said to be the 'standout Premier League candidate' for the Red Devils, while former Chelsea and Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has also been linked with the Old Trafford hotseat.

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Hurzeler keen to “control the controllables” amid Man Utd links

Speaking to reporters before Brighton’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace on Sunday, Hurzeler explained how he deals with speculation regarding his future and his players.

"Control the controllables and focus on the things I can influence. That’s how I do things in good times and bad times," said Hurzeler.

"I never focus on the noise or distractions in bad times and never focus on the noise in good times. I always focus on my team, on my preparation and getting the win for the supporters, because they know how important that is."

This comes after Brighton CEO Paul Barber said at the beginning of the month that he has "no fear" in the club best players and management being picked off by bigger clubs due to their consistent record of succession planning.

He told Sky Sports News: "If we do well, it's because our players and coaches are doing well, and if that happens, they're going to be on someone else's radar.

"We've been through that loop many times before, but that's our model. We don't fear it - we have succession plans in place on and off the field."

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Hurzeler one of the brightest young managers in Premier League

Since arriving at Brighton as the Premier League’s youngest-ever manager at 31, Hurzeler has enhanced his coaching credentials and ability to develop players over the last two-and-a-half years at the Amex Stadium.

Hurzeler is approaching 100 games in charge of the Seagulls and boasts a 45.9% win ratio across all competitions (W45 D27 L26).

In the Premier League, Hurzeler steered Brighton to an eighth-placed finish last season, which was enough to qualify for the Conference League.

This term, the Seagulls have made a positive start and sit third in the table after accumulating 13 points and scoring a division-high 18 goals across their opening six matches.

Hurzeler extended his contract at Brighton in May, keeping him tied to the Amex until the summer of 2029, and a €15m (£13.1m) release clause from his previous deal is believed to have been removed.