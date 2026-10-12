Tuesday's Champions League predictions including Atletico Madrid vs. Man United, Arsenal vs. Lille

Today's Champions League predictions include Manchester United's clash with Atletico Madrid in Spain, and a trip to Arsenal for Lille.

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Two teams looking to build on their respective victories in the Champions League opener will face off at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis, where Lens welcome Sporting Lisbon on Tuesday for matchday two of the league phase.

Les Sang et Or came out on the right side of a dramatic five-goal thriller against Slavia Prague in their opening fixture of the European campaign, while the Lions also beat Galatasaray at the Estadio Jose Alvalade on matchday one.

We say: Lens 2-2 Sporting Lisbon

Both teams are coming off victories in their respective domestic matches and also enjoyed winning starts to their Champions League campaigns.

With both sides likely to be in good spirits, this could turn out to be a high-scoring affair, with little to separate them.

> Click here to read our full preview for Lens vs. Sporting, including team news and predicted lineups

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Sabah are set to host a game in the Champions League proper for the first time on Tuesday, when they welcome Slavia Prague to the Baku Olympic Arena for matchday two of their league-phase campaign.

The Owls are hoping to bounce back after defeat in their opener, as are the Red and Whites, who carry a four-game winning streak into this clash.

We say: Sabah 1-1 Slavia Prague

Sabah may have been hammered 4-0 by Man United on matchday one, but the occasion of their first Champions League home game will give the hosts a boost.

Slavia were unfortunate to walk away empty handed against Lens, though it would not come as a shock to see their winless run extended once again on Tuesday.

> Click here to read our full preview for Sabah vs. Slavia Prague, including team news and predicted lineups

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Arsenal's inaugural home game of the 2026-27 Champions League campaign also represents the Gunners' inaugural meeting with Lille, who rock up to the Emirates for Tuesday's league-phase showdown.

Mikel Arteta's side eked out a 1-0 triumph over Napoli on matchday one, while the 10-man Dogues were agonisingly defeated 3-2 at home by the returning Real Betis.

We say: Arsenal 2-0 Lille

Lille boss Ancelotti avoided risking the likes of Ueda and Benjamin Andre from the start on Saturday, but the returns of a couple of key players should make little difference at the home of the English champions.

With numerous options for change and an impeccable league-phase record over the past 22 months, the Gunners have our full backing to go two for two in Europe.

> Click here to read our full preview for Arsenal vs. Lille, including team news and predicted lineups

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Desperate for a positive spark to reinvigorate their season, struggling Manchester United will travel to face in-form Atletico Madrid at the Metropolitano Stadium on Tuesday for matchday two of the Champions League's league phase.

Los Rojiblancos are eyeing a fifth win on the bounce in midweek, while the Red Devils are looking for their first in five games.

We say: Atletico Madrid 3-1 Manchester United

Atleti are in strong form and will be confident on home turf against a struggling opponent, coming into this showdown on the back of a four-game winning streak.

Man United may have beaten Sabah 4-0 on matchday one, but they are unlikely to walk away with even a point from Tuesday's clash, having failed to triumph in any of their last four matches.

> Click here to read our full preview for Atletico Madrid vs. Man United, including team news and predicted lineups

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Galatasaray welcome Barcelona to RAMS Park on Tuesday night for their second fixture in the 2026-27 Champions League league phase.

The Turkish champions will be looking to respond after losing 3-1 away to Sporting CP in their European opener, while the Spanish champions arrive in Istanbul having beaten Feyenoord 5-1 and maintained their perfect start to the La Liga season.

We say: Galatasaray 1-3 Barcelona

Galatasaray's home support and recent domestic win should help them make this a competitive contest, but Barcelona arrive with greater attacking consistency and a stronger run of results.

The visitors have scored freely in both the Champions League and La Liga, and their movement across the front line could expose the spaces that the hosts leave when pushing forward.

> Click here to read our full preview for Galatasaray vs. Barcelona, including team news and predicted lineups

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Both seeking their first points in this season's Champions League, three-time European Cup winners Inter Milan and former finalists Club Brugge will meet on Tuesday evening.

In the first competitive meeting between two famous blue-and-black clubs, the Nerazzurri will welcome the Blauw-Zwart to San Siro.

We say: Inter Milan 3-1 Club Brugge

Club Brugge's last 16 Champions League games have produced 66 goals, which is an average of more than four per match, and that trend could continue at San Siro.

Despite their European woes, Inter still possess Italy's most potent attack, and even a talented away side cannot hold them at bay for 90-plus minutes.

> Click here to read our full preview for Inter Milan vs. Club Brugge, including team news and predicted lineups

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RB Leipzig will take on PSV Eindhoven in the round two of the league phase in the Champions League on Tuesday night at the Red Bull Arena.

The German side lost their opening fixture against Como before the international break, while Eindhoven drew their first game against Shakhtar Donetsk.

We say: RB Leipzig 2-0 PSV Eindhoven

While Eindhoven arrive in strong league form, RB Leipzig have been outstanding at home this season. The German side will be desperate to bounce back from their humiliating defeat, and there is no better way to do so than in front of their home supporters.

> Click here to read our full preview for RB Leipzig vs. PSV Eindhoven, including team news and predicted lineups

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Bayern Munich will look to bounce back from domestic disappointment with a Champions League victory against hosts Viking FK on Tuesday at Lyse Arena.

After one fitxure in the competition, Bayern are second with three points in the league phase table, whereas their opponents are 30th with no points following their 3-1 loss against Stuttgart on September 9.

We say: Viking FK 1-4 Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich will rightly be seen as favourites despite their inconsistencies in the Bundesliga.

Even if Viking manage to find their way onto the scoresheet, the overwhelming firepower in the visitors' attack will likely win the game.

> Click here to read our full preview for Viking FK vs. Bayern Munich, including team news and predicted lineups

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Seeking their first points in this season's Champions League, Villarreal and Napoli will clash at Estadio de la Ceramica on Tuesday evening.

Both clubs failed to escape the league phase last term, so they are desperate to get up and running on matchday two.

We say: Villarreal 1-1 Napoli

Although both have started to improve, neither side has impressed in domestic competition, and their recent European records are abysmal.

So, the pair may cancel each other out in a tense scrap at El Madrigal, leaving both Perez and Allegri frustrated.

> Click here to read our full preview for Villarreal vs. Napoli, including team news and predicted lineups