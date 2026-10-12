Preview: Sabah vs Slavia Prague - prediction, team news, lineups

Sabah are set to host a game in the Champions League proper for the first time on Tuesday, when they welcome Slavia Prague to the Baku Olympic Arena for matchday two of their league-phase campaign.

The Owls are hoping to bounce back after defeat in their opener, as are the Red and Whites, who carry a four-game winning streak into this clash.

Match preview

Valdas Dambrauskas's Sabah are playing their debut Champions League campaign this term, and they will see midweek's fixture as a golden opportunity to mark the occasion in front of a home crowd.

The Owls were thoroughly beaten 4-0 by Manchester United on matchday one, failing to register a single shot on target against the Premier League giants at Old Trafford.

However, that defeat was Dambrauskas's side's only one in their last seven outings across all competitions, a stretch that features five wins and a commendable four clean sheets.

Given that Tuesday will be the club's first ever Champions League game as hosts, emotions will naturally be high, and fans will be buoyed by Sabah's impressive record as the home team, which includes seven consecutive victories - all four of this competition's qualifiers in Baku chief amongst them.

The Owls bagged 12 goals while conceding just twice across those preliminary Champions League home games, and considering their other league-phase matches in Azerbaijan are against Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona and Napoli, this match represents their best chance of reproducing that form.

© Imago / Michal Fajt

Meanwhile, Jindrich Trpisovsky's Slavia have a vast experience advantage over their opponents, and they will be hoping to breathe some life into their league phase with a rare win in Europe.

The Red and Whites were downed 3-2 by Lens on matchday one, though they can hold their heads high after battling to the end against the Ligue 1 side with 10 players.

Trpisovsky's men went into the half-time break on level terms, but had substitute centre-back Mikulas Konecny sent off for denying a goalscoring opportunity shortly after the interval.

The expected outcome would have been the Czech champions losing their foothold in the game as a result, yet they got their noses in front thanks to Danijel Sturm, and when the French visitors equalised, he was on hand to restore Slavia's lead.

Unfortunately for the Prague club, Florian Thauvin and Ruben Aguilar snatched all three points for Lens with a heartbreaking pair of stoppage-time goals.

That defeat extended the Red and Whites' winless run in Europe to 16 games, a stretch featuring five draws and 11 losses that has left fans frustrated.

However, the more optimistic amongst the travelling support will take heart from Slavia's unbeaten domestic season that continued with a 1-0 victory over FC Fastav Zlin on Friday, Trpisovsky's fourth triumph on the bounce.

Sabah Champions League form:

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Slavia Prague Champions League form:

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Team News

© Imago / Gonzales Photo

Sabah have a generally fit squad, though attacking midfielder Khayal Aliyev is out as he works his way back from a long-term hamstring injury.

In his absence, Veljko Simic could start in the number 10 role, flanked by Kaheem Parris and Christian Nwachukwu behind striker Joy-Lance Mickels.

By contrast, Slavia are dealing with an extensive list of sidelined stars, including 20-year-old centre-back Mikulas Konecny, who is suspended after being sent off against Lens.

Fellow centre-half Igoh Ogbu is also out due to an Achilles injury, while Stepan Chaloupek is a doubt with a hamstring injury, so Trpisovsky could opt for a three-man defence of Tomas Vlcek, David Zima and Tomas Holes on Tuesday.

Out wide, right-sided options Adonija Ouanda and Pavel Kacor (shoulder) are unavailable, not to mention that left wing-backs David Jurasek (hamstring) and Oskar Kubiak are both doubts.

With that in mind, Samuel Isife and Mubarak Suleiman look set to operate on the flanks, supporting Emmanuel Ayaosi and Lukas Provod as they supply Mojmir Chytil up top.

Sabah possible starting lineup:

Pokatilov; Zedadka, Dasdamirov, McCarthy, Puchacz; Rakhmonaliev, Lepinjica; Parris, Simic, Nwachukwu; Mickels

Slavia Prague possible starting lineup:

Markovic; Vlcek, Zima, Holes; Isife, Sadilek, Nowak, Suleiman; Ayaosi, Provod; Chytil

We say: Sabah 1-1 Slavia Prague

Sabah may have been hammered 4-0 by Man United on matchday one, but the occasion of their first Champions League home game will give the hosts a boost.

Slavia were unfortunate to walk away empty handed against Lens, though it would not come as a shock to see their winless run extended once again on Tuesday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.